Naracoorte agronomist, Courtney Higgs, was named the 2022 State Rural Ambassador Award Winner.at the State Rural Ambassador Awards dinner, on Tuesday 6th September at the Royal Adelaide Show.
Local to the South East, Ms Higgs entered the show as a representative of the Border Show Societies Association.
Ms Higgs said she was thankful to have been able to participate in the program alongside her fellow Rural Ambassadors.
"Winning this award feels like a dream ... and I feel very grateful," she said.
The Rural Ambassador Award was sponsored by the SA Government and the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) alongside Country Shows SA.
Ms Higgs was judged by a panel on her commitment to local shows and community with the aim to highlight the importance of involving youth in the agricultural show movement.
"Over the next 12 months I look forward to visiting as many shows as possible," she said.
"I hope to encourage more young people in my region to participate in their local show and create a mentorship program to support them in their journey.
"I hope to use this program to share information between the different generations."
Eudunda Show entrant, Henry Schutz represented the Northern Agricultural Shows Association and was named first runner up, with second place awarded to Michael Hollow from the Yorke Peninsula Show Association.
Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven MLC, congratulated all recipients and said she appreciated being at the awards to congratulate Ms Higgs and runners up Mr Schutz and Mr Hollow as well as all finalists.
"There was an outstanding field of applicants this year all achieving great things," she said.
"It shows the pipeline of future leaders in our regions is strong."
The winner and the two runners up received a study tour as their grand prizes.
Finalists were Jesse Chapman (Southern Country Shows Association), Lisette Hutchens (Northern Agricultural Shows Association), Luke Farrell (South East of SA and Border Show Societies Association), Lachlan (Central Districts Show Association) and Hannah Wegner (Murray Land Show Association).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.