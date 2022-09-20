Naracoorte Herald
Agronomist Courtney Higgs received the title of Rural Ambassador 2022

By Sheryl Lowe
September 20 2022 - 3:00am
Clare Schriven MLC with Henry Schutz, Courtney Higgs and Michael Hollow. PICTURE Supplied

Naracoorte agronomist, Courtney Higgs, was named the 2022 State Rural Ambassador Award Winner.at the State Rural Ambassador Awards dinner, on Tuesday 6th September at the Royal Adelaide Show.

