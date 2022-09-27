Sheryl Lowe joins the Naracoorte Herald team

Sheryl Lowe has joined the Naracoorte Herald as editor and is looking to bring her extensive knowledge of the area to reporting on the issues that matter to the region.
Her new role also includes editorship of the Bordertown Chronicle and she will work closely with journalist Neave Moore to keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sport, community news and issues across the Limestone Coast.
"I have lived in the South East for about 15 years and enjoy the country lifestyle and the opportunity to be a part of regional and rural media," she said.
"I particularly enjoy reporting on local government. Keeping communities informed about issues that affect them is important and regional media in particular is vital in this role.
Ms Lowe enjoys reading and the talent runs in her family - her son is a photographer and her daughter works in media - "so we have a lot in common''.
"I have experience in print media and online news and over a decade reporting on local government news with a particular interest in interviewing members of the community and our government representatives," she said.
"Social media has changed the way we distribute news and information and can more effectively inform the wider community when used in conjunction with our print media.
"This is what excites me about working with the Australian Community Media, we use a variety of media platforms which gives journalists greater opportunities to share their stories."
The Naracoorte Herald has been your trusted voice on the Limestone Coast since 1875.
Throughout the years - and across generations - we have recorded good times and bad, births, deaths, marriages, parties and personalities.
Today we continue that great tradition, breaking news whenever, and wherever it happens.
Ms Lowe and Ms Moore have been building strong links in the community - stop and say hello if you see around town or at a local cafe.
You can also contact them on sheryl.lowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au or neave.moore@austcommunitymedia.com.au
