Discover what's on around Naracoorte

LEGO Club Meets during holidays
Friday, September 30, Naracoorte Library hosts the LEGO Club for school students during the holidays, different challenges, check out the Wall of Fame for latest challenge creations.
CELEBRATING COONAWARRA
Coonawarra's Cabernet Celebrations Month
Saturday, October 1 to Sunday, October 31, Coonawarra celebrates Caberet Month kicking off with Golf Day on Friday September 30 from 9am, register teams of four (4), $300, through https://coonawarra.org/event/2022-ccc-golf-day/ before September 25
HOLIDAY FUN
Library School Holiday Program
Tuesday October 4 to Friday, October 7, children are invited to paint or colour in pictures to feature in Naracoorte Show, themed activities around upcoming show, school aged children to paint sheep and children under five to colour in George the Farmer pictures, 9:30am to 4:30pm.
Monday, October 10 to Thursday, October 13, children can design their own football team uniform, precursor to local performance of "The Rain Maker", 9:30am to 4:30pm
OFF RACING
Tatiara Karting Club 2022 Australian Titles - ROADTRIP
Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, Bordertown's Tatiara Karting Club hosts the races, all are invited to attend and clear on the racers, more information at www.tatiarakartingclub.net.au
MARKET FUN
Historic Vehicle Club Markets
Saturday, October 8, Sheep's Back Museum complex, 8am-11.30am, market includes local produce, plants, homemade goods, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and more. There will be a sausage sizzle available and the historic vehicle display will be open. New stallholders welcome - for information, contact Daphne 0438 622 143.
SHOW DAY
ROADTRIP Keith and Tintinara District show day
Saturday, October 8, Keith and Tintinara District 95th Annual Show, featuring lawn mower races, KDMCC motocross and farmers challenge, laser tag, face painting, speed shear, horses and dog shows and live music after dark.
COLOUR FOR CHARITY
Relay for Life's Colour Run - ROADTRIP
Saturday, October 8, Bordertown's Relay for Life teams host Colour Run at town Main Oval, 11am, raising money for charity, $10pp, $5 for ages 5-17 and $2 for under 5, pay on day or prior to event, volunteers welcome, must wear old light coloured clothing as powder may stain.
ART FOR XMAS
Mundulla Mud's Natalie Cardinal host workshops
Wednesday, October 12, Natalie Cardinal from Mundulla Mud is to host two workshops, 10am and 2pm, all materials included, $35pp, payment on booking guarantees place, suitable for school age children and parts, Christmas themed decorating of pinch pots and trees, glaze and fires for pick up at later date, book through Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery 8762 3390.
AUTHOR TALKS
ROADTRIP Authors Beyond Books
Thursday October 13, author Tricia Stringer to visit Beyond Words Bookshop, Keith to discuss novel Keeping Up Appearances, 11am, call in to meet her.
Friday October 14, author talk by Mercedes Mercier hosted at Keith's Beyond Words Bookshop, 10:30am, discuss novel White Noise.
MAGIC SHOW
Illusionist Cosentino performs
Saturday, October 15, Roadtrip to Mount Gambier's Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre to see international illusionist, Cosentino in tour, Deception, $85.80pp, 7:30pm, no children under 5 years old permitted, purchase tickets through Country Arts SA website.
