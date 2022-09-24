Staffing shortages in Limestone Coast childcare services were discussed and solutions debated at a leading meeting in Kingston between Member for Barker Tony Pasin MP, Shadow Minister for Early Childhood Education, Angie Bell MP and local representation.
Despite the location in Kingston SE, the meeting addressed shortages in the south east and with the Limestone Coast in focus.
Ms Bell and Mr Pasin met with Kingston Early Learning and Childcare Services Working Group and the local Kingston District Council about plans for a childcare centre to address availability issues.
The Shadow Minister was aware of the demand in the region of local families in short staffed environments before the meeting.
Mr Pasin said that Kingston was an appropriate example of the "childcare desert" and likened the current childcare environment to a chain.
"There are children missing out on important social connections in their early years, and vulnerable children that desperately need the education and professional care that childcare offers," Mr Pasin said.
"To hear that families are making a choice to move away because of the lack of childcare is something that would be hard to comprehend in the city."
Mr Pasin recognised the effort from the community in bringing the childcare staff shortage and environment to the State and Federal Government.
Mr Pasin supported former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government's pledge of $1.8 million to fund childcare infrastructure, which was matched by the Australian Liberal Party in opposition at the time.
"The entire project is now being held up because the new Labor Government refuse to commit in writing to the funding and offer a timeframe of delivery," Mr Pasin said.
Shadow Minister, Angie Bell has encouraged the Australian Federal Government to give reassurance to the community.
"It's been more than 100 days since the Albanese Government was elected and there has been no movement on this election commitment," Ms Bell said.
The community is encouraged to continue working towards bringing attention of the staffing and infrastructure shortage to the attention of local, state and federal government offices.
