Naracoorte Herald

New George the Farmer books already popular in Frances primary classrooms

September 25 2022 - 11:30pm
Students gather in thanks for the box of new books donated to Frances Primary School. PICTURE: Supplied

Frances Primary School was a successful recipient of a selection of George the Farmer books this week.

