Frances Primary School was a successful recipient of a selection of George the Farmer books this week.
The collection of books arrived at school beautifully wrapped.
Needing to summarise in 25 words or less the reason why Frances students should receive the books, Principal Joyce Dinan wrote of the importance of students in rural and remote communities having access to texts that had characters and settings they could identify with.
When reading George the Farmer books, students recognise their lives and their own stories.
With no bookshops in Naracoorte or Bordertown, having a box of new books to open was a delight.
The George the Farmer series are very popular with students and the new books are already in high demand during class reading time.
We are most grateful to Simone and Ben for allocating a selection of books to Frances Primary School.
