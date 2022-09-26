A lifelong dream of owning her own horse paid off for South East woman Sharon Hayes (Conway)) when she was chosen to ride in the Quarter Horse Jubilee 360 Sprint Race for Queen Elizabeth II during Her Majesty's 1977 visit to South Australia. Ms Hayes recalls the late Queen was beautiful, natural and very pleasant to speak to, "and I remember she was wearing green and white tartan."
"To ride for the Queen was special, but to be presented to her, was amazing."
Ms Hayes was 15 years old when Queen Elizabeth visited Willomurra Stud at Kersbrook in the Adelaide Hills and the event attracted numerous media articles with one headline saying, "girls ready for Royal Race." In 1977 it was unusual for three female jockeys to be riding in this event or any other event, she said.
"The ride was lovely and I rode Fan Tail, the second placegetter in the race.
When the Queen's death was announced this month, my husband called out to me, "hey, our Lizzie's died."
Following the announcement of the Queen's death, people began talking about their memories of the Royal and Ms Hayes brother encouraged her to tell her story.
"I feel quite emotional about her death and it has brought back so many memories about riding for her that day; so many memories I hadn't thought about for many years."
An unofficial guard of honour of about 30 young riders welcomed the Queen on her arrival as she met with Willomurra Stud owners Mr and Mrs N Fennell.
Ms Hayes had been working at Willomurra Stud as a stable hand and had gained two seconds and a third place in the seven events she had ridden in since beginning to race two months prior to the Royal race on Monday 21st March.
The Queen's visit to Willomurra was the second Royal visit to the stud. The Queen's daughter Princess Anne and her first husband Capt. Mark Phillips had visited during the SA Light Horse Expo in March, 1975 and encouraged the Queen to include Willomurra in her 1977 itinerary.
Ms Hayes said she was nervous in the lead up to the race but just did her best on the day.
Seventeen-year-old Betty Hodgens from Echunga and Valerie Dabenet 27, also rode in the Royal which lasted 21.3 seconds and was won by favourite Finnegan and ridden by Phillip Oates. Ten horses took part in the special event.
People lined the roads through the Adelaide Hills to see the Royal visitors who travelled from Kersbrook to Port Adelaide to board the Royal yacht Britannia.
Ms Hayes and her husband own Willaway Stud at Western Flat in the South East of South Australia.
