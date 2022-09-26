Naracoorte Herald
Sharon Hayes from Western Flat had the chance to ride for the Queen

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
September 26 2022 - 1:51am
Sharon Hayes looks at memorabilia of her meeting with the Queen after news of Her Majesty's death. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

A lifelong dream of owning her own horse paid off for South East woman Sharon Hayes (Conway)) when she was chosen to ride in the Quarter Horse Jubilee 360 Sprint Race for Queen Elizabeth II during Her Majesty's 1977 visit to South Australia. Ms Hayes recalls the late Queen was beautiful, natural and very pleasant to speak to, "and I remember she was wearing green and white tartan."

SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

