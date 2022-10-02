Naracoorte farmer Dee Nolan left the majestic red gum trees on the family property in the South East of South Australia in the 1990s, to pursue an international journalist career in London.
She did that, and met and became friends with the future King Charles III.
Her successful journalism career included editor of the You Magazine with a readership of six million people.
The premier food magazine she edited began sponsoring the organic food awards and Prince Charles became patron of the awards.
Ms Nolan said she asked Prince Charles if she could host tours of his farm Highgrove Estate, fully expecting him to say no, but instead he welcomed the idea.
It was the chance to work with Prince Charles that inspired her interest and passion for sustainable agriculture.
In the mid 1990s she was taking a tour around the farm one day when she heard a voice say," Dee, I think you know my farm better than I do," and the voice was that of Prince Charles.
Ms Nolan said he was always happy to meet with touring guests and share his study in homeopathic treatments for animals as well as organic farming; she believes King Charles was ahead of his time in this field.
One-on-one tours of the farm with the then Prince Charles helped her engage with a new era of sustainable farmers she met through her connection with him.
Ms Nolan said she became interested in the rare breed survival trust.
Seeing the reason for keeping the genetics really influenced her and pointed her in the direction of applying these practices on her own farm in South Australia.
She gave up journalism, returned to Naracoorte and bought the former family farm with the majestic red gum trees.
Putting what she learned at Highgrove Estate into practice, she converted the majority of the farm to organic and has developed a baby doll sheep stud which, at that time, had almost died out.
Ms Nolan said that behind the scenes King Charles works hard with his farming and rare breed trust, ensuring the gene pool remains.
She said he has tremendous foresight as an environmentalist.
Reflecting on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Ms Nolan said of the new king, he has a deep knowledge about the people he has worked with through his patronages and organisations, and has a deep connection with the countryside.
"He'll be a knowledgeable and empathetic king," she said.
