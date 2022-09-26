The South Australian Government's recent announcement to hold a plebiscite to look into the amalgamation of the City of Mt Gambier and District Council of Grant councils has raised concerns with residents across the State's South East, including the Wattle Range Council area.
The government proposes to hold the plebiscite in conjunction with the November council elections.
Penola resident Jodi Strother organised a meeting of concerned ratepayers to discuss the proposed plebiscite and the result of the amalgamation of Penola, Beachport and Millicent Councils 25 years ago.
This amalgamation established the Wattle Range Council in 1977 and many residents say the merger has been detrimental to their town with concerns about poor roads and footpaths and lack of attention to tourism by what they described as a council focused on Millicent.
The group has written to Premier Peter Malinauskus asking for a plebiscite to determine the success or lack of success of the Wattle Range Council amalgamation.
The letter also expressed the meeting's concern Wattle Range Council is proposing to spend $9.2m on a new council office in Millicent without seeking community approval.
"The meeting felt the amalgamation of the Penola Council that occurred 25 years ago has not been successful. There has been much dis-satisfaction in the district regarding local issues and the Penola and Coonawarra area feels that its voice is not heard."
The South East is not new to amalgamations. Naracoorte Lucindale Council was created on December 1, 1998 following the amalgamation of the District Councils of Naracoorte and Lucindale. The amalgamation of the City of Naracoorte and District of Naracoorte Council's preceded that.
Shadow Minister for Local Government Sam Telfer said on Wednesday, September 21, at a community forum in Port MacDonnell, he was shocked to hear about the proposed plebiscite into the amalgamation of the City of Mt Gambier and District of Grant Councils, through the media.
"It (the announcement) was rushed through after the Electoral Commission had closed for the November elections. No-one had the opportunity to nominate if they felt strongly about the government's announcement.
If the plebiscite is combined with the local government election it is estimated to cost about $35,000 or about $75,000 if it is conducted separately at a later date.
I don't think an additional $45,000 is too much to spend on something so important to the communities affected," he said.
Shadow Minister for Regional South Australia Nicola Centofanti MLC, said it was important to collect the thoughts of the affected communities so she and Minister Telfer have clarity to add to the legislation on September 27.
"It's another case of Adelaide telling country what to do, with no prior community consultation," she said.
There's no onus on the government to come back to the community after the plebiscite in the current legislation, she told the forum. If the result goes to a committee, the community will have no further input in the outcome.
Former Grant Mayor Don Pegler said 85 per cent of the Grant Council community voted against a plebiscite when he was mayor and about a decade ago a Change to Boundary plebiscite resulted in Grant Council giving the City of Mt Gambier Council land for an 80-year expansion program.
District of Grant Mayor Richard Sage said, "in an amalgamation, one community always loses its heart."
Shadow Minister Sam Telfer said this situation can occur with donutted councils, where a city council is surrounded by a district council, and it could happen to other communities in South Australia.
Ratepayers had the opportunity to attend a second forum to discuss the proposed plebiscite in Mt Gambier on Wednesday evening.
The question which will be put to electors is - do you support the examination of an amalgamation of the District Council of Grant and the City of Mt Gambier to form a single council?
About 70 people attended each of the Port MacDonnell and Mt Gambier forums.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.