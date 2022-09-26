Naracoorte Herald
Labor's proposed plebiscite starts amalgamation discussions

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated September 29 2022 - 5:27am, first published September 26 2022 - 5:06am
District of Grant Council Mayor Richard Sage speaking with the Shadow Ministers Centofanti and Telfer. Picture Sheryl Lowe

The South Australian Government's recent announcement to hold a plebiscite to look into the amalgamation of the City of Mt Gambier and District Council of Grant councils has raised concerns with residents across the State's South East, including the Wattle Range Council area.

SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

