Naracoorte farewells late Queen Elizabeth II

By Neave Moore
Updated September 28 2022 - 12:17pm, first published 8:30am
Student Minister, Jocelyn Kellam with the Anglican Church's portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II. PICTURE by Neave Moore

Following a successful and well-received vigil service for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, Naracoorte's St Paul's Anglican Church is working towards upcoming displays, exhibits and events for the extended community as well as church members.

