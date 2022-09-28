Following a successful and well-received vigil service for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, Naracoorte's St Paul's Anglican Church is working towards upcoming displays, exhibits and events for the extended community as well as church members.
Hosted on Thursday September 22nd's National Day of Mourning, Naracoorte's St Paul's Anglican Church hosted members of the community to express their farewells for the late queen and receive closure among a welcoming group.
Parish Priest Wayne Corker led the vigil to farewell the late monarch, and said he was happy with the positive response from the community and the turnout present in the church and at the high tea afterwards.
"We welcomed anyone who wanted to farewell Her Majesty in a decent and respectful way and we have placed her now in the hands of God," he said.
"For many people, Her Majesty is the only monarch they had through their life, with very few remembering a time before Queen Elizabeth and less a time before she was born."
"Even though she lived on the other side of the world, her, and the royal family's influence was global."
Naracoorte's St Paul's Anglican Church wished a long life and legacy to King Charles III at the end of the vigil.
The Church will host a historical exhibition as part of an outreach community project featuring artefacts from biblical and church history, including coins that were circulated in the Holy Land.
The exhibit was the brainchild and project of Dr Jocelyn Kellam, the Student Minister at St Paul's.
She said her close association with the Centre for Coins, Cultural and Religious History, a foundation that promoted a deeper understanding of religion on the global platform assisted in bringing the exhibit to Naracoorte.
"The exhibits are irreplacable," she said.
"Anyone with an interest in history generally or with religion will not be disappointed."
"The coin is a denarius of the type thought to be handled by Jesus and referred to in the Bible. The latin words mean Tiberius Ceasar, son of the divine Augustus. The illuminated manuscript features the letter D which begins Psalm 116. It is from a Book of the Hours."
Dr Kellam collected the artefacts from Queensland, pieces dating back over 2,000 years and has permission to take the coins to schools interested in a presentation for students and teachers.
Parish councillor of St Paul's Naracoorte said the importance of the exhibition cannot be under-recognised.
"It is the first time the exhibits have been seen anywhere in South Australia, let alone a rural town," he said.
The exhibition will run during the school holidays from October 1 to 16, costing $5 per adult and $2 for children.
