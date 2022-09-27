Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
We Were at

CFS Volunteers congratulated for invaluable service

NM
By Neave Moore
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:41am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SACFS Chief Officer, Mark Jones with Rex Hall, recognised for 60 years of service to Naracoote Group CFS. PICTURE by Neave Moore

Naracoorte and Lucindale Country Fire Service personnel gathered on Sunday, September 25, to recognise the long and dedicated service of volunteers and award National Emergency, National and Service medals and clasps.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.