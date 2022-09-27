Naracoorte and Lucindale Country Fire Service personnel gathered on Sunday, September 25, to recognise the long and dedicated service of volunteers and award National Emergency, National and Service medals and clasps.
South Australian CFS chief officer Mark Jones awarded the recipients medals for service.
Reaching a significant milestone, volunteer responder Rex Hall was awarded a medal in recognition for his 60 years of service to the community through the CFS and Naracoorte group.
"It has been a pleasure to be a part of a big family with the CFS and [here is to] seeing everyone again at the 70 years," Mr Hall said.
"I very much appreciate the recognition, but you don't do these things for the awards and medals but when you do receive them, it is fantastic."
Chief officer Jones said he was proud to recognise the work and time dedicated from volunteers and members of the Naracoorte and Lucindale CFS branches.
"Someone in Adelaide asked me why I would be spending my last day visiting Naracoorte and Lucindale, and I said that by asking that, they did not know the value and tribute I place on the volunteers, why would I not, seeing the volunteers and honouring them is the best part of the job," Mr Jones said.
"At the end of my service this year, I feel honoured to have come here and extremely grateful to the kindness shown to me and our volunteers dedication to the CFS."
Member for MacKillop, Nick McBride was also a guest at the two award ceremonies where he gave a speech in recognition of the mass sacrifice that any CFS volunteer gives to serve and protect their community.
"There is no doubt CFS is an integral part of our community, has a long and proud history of protecting lives and property as well as responding to other emergencies," Mr McBride said.
"When I think of all the CFS has done for my electorate, there are three events that spring to mind; the events 2022 Coles fire, the 2021 Blackford fire and the 2019-2020 Calera fire.
"The most recent fire at Coles broke out on the 19th of January in a blue-gum plantation and claimed the life of CFS Louise Hincks [who] paid the ultimate price for her unwavering commitment to this organisation.
"We cannot underestimate the sacrifice our volunteers make to protect our communities."
Many volunteers were recognised from around the two regions and combined districts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.