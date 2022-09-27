South Australian police have clocked a P-plater traveling over 150 kilometres per hour on the Riddoch Highway, south of Naracoorte.
Provisional drivers are restricted to a 100km/h speed limit as part of their license conditions.
The female driver, was detected by a Limestone Coast Highway Patrol travelling at 153km/h just before 9:30am on Tuesday September 27.
The 20 year old Woodcroft woman was driving under a provisional license, was issued with an infringement notice of $1850 for speeding.
She was also issued with a further $491 fine for breaching her license restrictions and conditions.
The driver was also issued with a six-month immediate loss of license on the spot by the Highway Patrol.
