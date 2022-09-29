Motorists travelling between Penola and Naracoorte on the Riddoch Highway have experienced long delays during preparation works for a major road works program constructing two new overtaking lanes funded by a $155 million South Australian Rural Roads Safety Package.
Speed restrictions and lane changes are in place and SA Department of Infrastructure and Transport have advised motorists to plan ahead and allow additional travel time.
Cement barriers have been installed between traffic lanes and the traffic lanes at the Joanna section.
Northbound travel towards Naracoorte can expect delays just past the Wrattonbully Road, at Joanna and southbound traffic will experience delays just south of the Edenhope Road, Coonawarra.
Speed and lane restrictions will be in place between 8am to 6pm Mondays to Saturdays. If Sunday work is scheduled, motorists will be given advanced notice.
Member for Barker Tony Pasin has welcomed the commencement of the works of a key road safety initiative of the Coalition and State Liberal Government.
"The Riddoch Highway overtaking lanes were a key project that I advocated for within the Government to help make our local road network safer," Mr Pasin said.
"After securing 80 percent of the funding from the Federal Government in an agreement with the State Liberal Government at the time, I'm pleased to see the South Australian Government is finally getting on with the job of delivering the overtaking lanes that will improve safety and productivity for all road users," Mr Pasin said.
The Rural Road Safety was part of a larger funding commitment of $259.8 million in the 2019-2020 Federal Budget to South Australian rural roads, which was designed to address issues such as lack of overtaking opportunities, poor shoulder sealing and pavement condition and dangerous intersections.
The project is jointly funded by the South Australian and Australian governments on an 80:20 basis as part of the $155 million South Australian Rural Roads Safety Package.
The work is expected to be completed by mid-2023.
