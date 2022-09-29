Naracoorte Herald

Riddoch Highway made safer by new overtaking lanes

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
September 29 2022 - 7:00am
Warning signs alert motorists of delays along the Riddoch Highway between Naracoorte and Penola.

Motorists travelling between Penola and Naracoorte on the Riddoch Highway have experienced long delays during preparation works for a major road works program constructing two new overtaking lanes funded by a $155 million South Australian Rural Roads Safety Package.

