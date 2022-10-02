Council transparency and decision making frequently makes headlines and as the November Local Government elections come closer, it is in the media again.
One of the seven members of the Limestone Coast Local Government Association will lead the way by introducing streaming of council meetings with others saying the need is not there in their council area.
When Naracoorte Lucindale Council announced a $40,000 budget to stream their meetings, some members of the community criticised the amount but chief executive officer Trevor Smart said it is a reasonable estimation.
To provide a reliable effective streaming service for the public it needs to be one that can be incorporated into the Chambers configuration.
Mr Smart said a cheaper version, similar to the one used during COVID-19 lockdown wasn't effective and would not be a good option going forward.
Councils are now in caretaker mode so any further decision for the Naracoorte Lucindale council's streaming plans will be on hold until the new council is elected.
City of Mt Gambier Council, Tatiara, Kingston, District Council of Grant, Wattle Range and Robe do not stream their meetings and are not planning to do so in the immediate future.
Lack of community attendance at general meetings showed a lack of interest and was the reason some councils said they would not stream.
Naracoorte Lucindale, City of Mt Gambier, Tatiara, Kingston and Robe council's allow journalists to record the meetings for reporting purposes but Wattle Range Council does not.
At the beginning of every meeting Mayor Des Noll reads the policy stating no recording or photographing by any device is permitted.
An application can be made in writing to the mayor and or the CEO for permission to record.
District Council of Grant used to allow journalists to record meetings but have recently changed their policy and now journalists must apply to the mayor and/or the CEO for permission to do so.
Kingston Council CEO Nat Traeger said, that council was one of the few not to hold virtual meetings during the pandemic and as they rarely had people in the gallery, so they do not see the need for the expense of streaming.
Many councils experimented with streaming their meetings during COVID-19 due to necessity of social distancing, especially in Victoria, who experienced longer periods of lock-down than South Australia.
Victoria has now legislated streaming and allow elected members remote access to meetings if they are unable to attend in person.
South Australian Councils can adopt their own policies on streaming and the recording of meetings.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.