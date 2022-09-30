Despite remaining in caretaker mode, Naracoorte Lucindale Council met for the monthly meeting on Tuesday September 27 to receive Naracoorte's After School Art Club and review reports and community requests.
After School Art Club presents Market Square Concept Design
Students from the After School Art Club took on the project of developing a plan, theme and design for developments for a new Market Square playground. The focus of the design was to ensure suitability for all ages, natural elements and themes, to be creativity and imagination boosting within a budget of $250,000. Students involved in the Art Club created a model from polymer clay, wire, paddlepop sticks and twine and put forward the plan for the Naracoorte Lucindale Council to purchase and install the new equipment by mid 2023. Council members thanked the students for their presentation and applauded their professionalism in the Council Chambers.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council has voted on future of LGA and LGFA
The Local Government Finance Authority requested through correspondence with CEO Trevor Smart for Council to vote for election of two of five candidates up for the board of trustees. Naracoorte Lucindale Council supported current board members, Annette Martin and Michael Sedgman, with the latter also as the LGFA Chair and Presiding Member. Naracoorte Lucindale Council has also nominated current Mayor Erika Vickery OAM as the LGA President 2022-24. Despite the case of council elections, Naracoorte Lucindale representatives were required to put forward a nomination.
Tree changes recommended by Botanical Working Group endorsed
Naracoorte Lucindale Council has endorsed recommendations from the Botanical Working group, adjusting pruning methods in Lucindale, updating current displays and introducing trees south of Naracoorte. An avenue of Chinese Elms are to be planted along Old Caves Road from 60 Old Caves Road, Naracoorte to Sunrise Christian School. The landscaping on Memorial Drive, Naracoorte will also face a replanting of drooping sheoak trees, spotted gum trees, stringy bark trees and banksia trees replacing deteriorating acacia trees.
