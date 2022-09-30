Students from the After School Art Club took on the project of developing a plan, theme and design for developments for a new Market Square playground. The focus of the design was to ensure suitability for all ages, natural elements and themes, to be creativity and imagination boosting within a budget of $250,000. Students involved in the Art Club created a model from polymer clay, wire, paddlepop sticks and twine and put forward the plan for the Naracoorte Lucindale Council to purchase and install the new equipment by mid 2023. Council members thanked the students for their presentation and applauded their professionalism in the Council Chambers.