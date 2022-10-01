Over 150 people attended the Naracoorte Lucindale Meet the Candidate forum held in the town hall on Wednesday, September 28, to hear from the two mayoral candidates and 12 of the 16 nominees vying for the 10 councillor positions.
Each candidate had a five-minute opportunity to convince the public to vote for them in November.
Mayor Erika Vickery, who is seeking a third term in office, highlighted the achievements of the council in the past four years, and said "council is in a sound financial position."
She said she was a forward-looking, result focussed candidate who has the time, passion, stability, energy, dedication and family support to continue in the role for another term if re-elected.
"I have a calm, considered, collaborative approach to my role," she said.
Mayor Vickery served on council as an elected member for 10 years before her first term as mayor.
"For me any experience is valuable and serving as an elected member gave me knowledge of Local Government, which is quite complex," she said.
"It placed me in a good position."
The incumbent mayor said she was pleased to see so many people interested in the forum and the five minutes they had to speak, gave the candidates the opportunity to share their ideas.
A first-time candidate for council, Patrick Ross, has his sights on the mayoral role and opened his address to the public with "it's time for change."
The mayor's job, he said, was to chair meetings and represent the council at official functions.
"I have a strong track record for getting the job done and experience in governance and advocacy," he said.
He asked members of the audience to look at the candidates they would be voting for.
"I have a question for you, would you allow just anyone to spend your money?" he asked.
"Council must put your money to work wisely and fairly."
Mr Ross said he did not find it a disadvantage that he had not held a councillor position to gain experience in the mayor role.
"I thought about that and then people suggested I nominate for mayor and I thought about that too, and if I didn't nominate for mayor this time, it would mean another four years before I could...," he said.
"We all have firsts," every councillor has a first time.
"I have a lot of experience in leadership and I have an open and fresh mind with no pre-conceptions about the role."
Mr Ross said he looked forward to his report card in four years time if he was elected, and said it was part of being accountable.
Many who attended the forum stayed to chat and had the opportunity to speak one-on-one with the candidates.
Heather Heggie said she found the forum interesting and it had helped her make up her mind about how she would vote especially as she had the opportunity to hear from the first time candidates.
Executive Office of the Limestone Coast Local Government Association, Tony Wright, was master of ceremonies.
