Naracoorte Caves registered record visitor numbers during September with 8000 tours sold at South Australia's only World Heritage-listed site of its kind.
The record numbers were announced just as the University of Adelaide released its research findings that the caves are more than half a million years older than previously thought, they are possibly 1.3 million years old or older.
The Naracoorte Caves National Park is a finalist in the 2022 South Australian Tourism Awards.
Winners will be announced on November 3, and all finalists can be voted for in the Voter's Choice Awards on-line at ticsa.com.au/2022-voters-choice
The increase in visitor numbers to the Naracoorte Caves follows upgrades to site amenities, including the installation of a new playground and accessible tourism experiences.
September was the busiest month for cave bookings in the past 20 years.
The popular Naracoorte site has 28 known caves with four open to the public. Others are used for scientific research or to protect the caves and their contents.
Some of the caves contain spectacular stalactites and stalagmites.
Visitors are flocking to the South East with increased numbers also registered at the Tantanoola Caves National Park, four-wheel driving, fishing and camping at Little Dip Conversation Park at Robe and 40km of coastline along the Canunda National Park spacious enough for everyone to enjoy beach fishing.
Statae Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said an increase in tourism had its benefits.
"The surge in tourist numbers has definitely had significant flow-on benefits, with more people staying the night, spending money in the region's towns and supporting local businesses," she said.
It's been great to see so many people enjoying the unique experience that the caves offer."
The Naracoorte caves are one of the world's most important fossil sites.
Scientific research at the Naracoorte caves dates back to the mid-nineteenth century with the discovery of fossils in Blanche Cave by Father Julian Tennison Woods, and have been a research site for the last 150 years.
The caves preserve the most complete fossil record for this period of time, spanning several ice ages, the arrival of humans in the area and the extinction of Australia's iconic Megafauna.
Palaeontologists have excavated and dated many of the fossils in Naracoorte caves, reconstructing the skeletons of many of the megafauna that lived so many years ago.
National Parks and Wildlife Service Naracoorte and Tantanoola Site Manager, Thomas Shortt said the Tantanoola caves is also a highly popular picturesque cave in the Limestone Coast region.
It's fantastic the unique experience of the caves is being enjoyed by so many visitors."
