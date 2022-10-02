Naracoorte Lucindale mayoral candidate Patrick Ross has arranged a Q and A to be held on Thursday, October 13, in the Naracoorte Town Hall at 7pm with invitations to Mayor Erika Vickery and all candidates.
"If I'm going to talk the talk, I should walk the walk," he said, "and that means using all media available," referring to his commitment at the Meet the Candidate forum on September 28 to keep the community informed.
Mayor Vickery said she would attend and thought the opportunity for people to hear the responses in an open forum was a good idea.
Mr Ross said he had the opportunity to speak with members of the community at the September forum but decided to hold the Q and A for greater transparency after being approached by people wanting to hear more about his plans for the area if he is successful in the November local government elections.
All candidates were allocated five minutes to address the crowd of about 150 people attending the September forum but will have two and a half minutes to speak at the October forum.
An hour to mingle with the candidates and ask questions one-on-one followed the formal part of the evening.in September but Mr Ross is planning an open Q and A time after the individual addresses at this event.
Mayor Vickery is seeking a third term as mayor of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council and had 10 years experience as a councillor, prior to becoming mayor.
Mayor Vickery said she she had not planned an additional forum but was happy to do so if the community thought it was needed.
