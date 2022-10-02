Naracoorte Herald

First time mayoral candidate invites all candidates to second forum

Updated October 3 2022 - 1:30am, first published October 2 2022 - 9:30pm
Mayoral candidate Patrick Ross will be available on October 13 at a Q and A in the Naracoorte Town Hall. Photo Sheryl Lowe

Naracoorte Lucindale mayoral candidate Patrick Ross has arranged a Q and A to be held on Thursday, October 13, in the Naracoorte Town Hall at 7pm with invitations to Mayor Erika Vickery and all candidates.

