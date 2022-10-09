The long awaited upgrade to the Princes Highway in the state's South East will begin with work on overtaking lanes and junction upgrades on the section of road between Meningie and Tantanoola in October which is expected to be completed by late 2023.
The work will include construction of new overtaking lanes, two between Meningie and Salt Creek, extensions of two existing overtaking lanes north of Tantanoola Roadhouse, and two junction upgrades at Furner Road, north of Millicent, and Walkers Tin Hut Road, Millicent.
The next package for the highway upgrade has been released to market and will cover the area between Tantanoola and the South Australian and Victorian border.
State Minister for Regional Roads Geoff Brock said the ongoing upgrades to the Princes Highway corridor were providing vital road safety and freight productivity improvements to this important road corridor.
"It's fantastic that the program's attention will now turn to the Limestone Coast section of the Princes Highway, which is not only a vital connector route for the thousands of local residents from across the region but also a major gateway to South Australia for many tourists and freight operators," he siad.
Speed and lane restrictions will be in place and motorists are asked to allow extra time for travel.
Work has already begun on two sections of road between Naracoorte and Penola.
