Naracoorte Herald

Overtaking lanes and junction upgrades between Meningie and Millicent

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 9 2022 - 4:39am, first published 12:30am
Minister for Regional Roads Geoff Brock MP announces Princess Highway upgrade in the South East SA. Photo File

The long awaited upgrade to the Princes Highway in the state's South East will begin with work on overtaking lanes and junction upgrades on the section of road between Meningie and Tantanoola in October which is expected to be completed by late 2023.

