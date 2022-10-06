Almost eight-hectares of native vegetation was removed from Lake Wallace with an amphibious harvester in recent weeks.
Visitation to Lake Wallace fell by more than 50 percent between 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic but numbers had already been impacted by the 1996 - 2016 millennium drought.
The lake is one of the most significant natural assets in the West Wimmera Shire town of Edenhope, but reduced water levels during the drought caused excessive aquatic plant growth and became damaging to the water quality and lake usage.
West Wimmera Shire Council adopted the Lake Wallace Strategic Plan in June 2022 which included advocating for piped water into the lake, a floating pontoon, increasing the on-line profile of the lake, cutting the aquatic plants and a study to optimise inflows and improve water supply.
The plan hopes to increase visitation to the lake by 10 per cent within five years and 20 percent in 10 years by increasing the use of the lake but at the same time protecting and enhancing its natural and cultural assets.
Also included in the plan is a program of priority projects to develop and protect the lake's township livability, water level, recreation, tourism, environmental and cultural values.
"Greg' decided to stay at the caravan park with his family while waiting to move into the new family home in Edenhope, and said, as he looked out over the lake, "what more could we want, we've got million-dollar views and the best sunsets you could ever see."
The five-kilometre walking trail surrounding the lake is enjoyed by locals and tourists, and is often described as a healing place.
Work began at the end of September and took eight days to complete with about five percent of the lake's surface cleared of vegetation; including a rectangular area in the middle of the lake and five access channels which will give lake users access from the jetty, the caravan park and the boat ramp.
Council Director Infrastructure Development and Works Ram Upadhyaya said the access channels were created to allow the cut vegetation to drift to the shoreline.
The amphibious harvester could crawl on the ground as well as in the water but did not have the capacity to collect the cut weeds.
The weeds will float on the water and will eventually drift to the shoreline.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.