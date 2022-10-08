A new street library has been launched near the Naracoorte South Primary School and is one of the first free public access spaces in town.
The space was painted by local women, Connie, who also provided a Welcome to Country at the grand opening of the street library.
Unity Housing representative Peter Zeitz, manager of a local team to the Naracoorte Lucindale area and region opened the street library and congratulated Coni Bonney on her work and patience in painting the project.
"Connie has done a fabulous job decorating and painting the new library space, and I think we put it in a good spot so it gets a lot of use and school traffic," he said.
"We are hoping that school students, parents and local residents would be interested in using the space."
Naracoorte Lucindale Council assisted Unity Housing with the installation of the Little Library, now open in the greenspace off Wardle Crescent, and is accessible between Grieve Avenue and Cedar Avenue.
Unity Housing's Naracoorte branch was represented by Samantha "Sam" Storey and Carmen Bradley, both invested members of the community and outreach programs.
"Sam is one of the Naracoorte property managers, and has had a role in putting together the Little Library here, since April this year [and] Carmen has also worked hard so we can provide this to Naracoorte," he said.
"We are hoping that the Little Library will be here for a long time and will be used by lots of people, and will provide something new to this little part of the community in Naracoorte.
A generous neighbour to the greenspace was also thanked by the Unity Housing team and guests for volunteering his driveway and power connection for post-opening coffee and ice cream.
The Little Library has operated in South Australia for over five years and encourage the local community to take a book, donate one if they can and relies on Good Samaritan behaviour to ensure the space stays presentable and stocked.
