Coonawarra's annual Cabernet Celebrations Wine Festival has commenced to popular review and has events continuing until the end of October.
With uninterrupted cross-border travel, the Coonawarra region has prepared for interstate visitors to make up for event restrictions during COVID-19.
Events and Marketing Manager of Coonawarra Vignerons, Heidi Guyett said the celebrations month, focused on the signature Cabernet Sauvignon will provide plenty of opportunities for people to explore and experience the Coonawarra area.
"This year's program is as extensive as ever, with over 60 foo and wine experiences to be enjoyed," she said.
"There'll be events where guests can sample vintages a decade old, or older, dine with winemakers and boutique winery owners, go behind the scenes in the winery or taste wines that are yet to be officially released; all the while learning about the process and the passion that goes into Coonawarra's farmed wines."
Over 60 events will be held over the five weeks in October, including dinners, tastings, masterclasses, exhibitions and workshops.
Ms Guyett expressed her eagerness for seeing the returning crowds from cross-border travel, including visitors from Victoria and New South Wales.
"Victorians have always been among the most engaged and loyal audience for our region," she said.
More information on events, wine tastings, bus shuttles and performances are available on the www.coonawarrra.org website.
