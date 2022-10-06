Penola Golf Course hosted the fifth annual Coonawarra Cabernet Celebrations Golf Day on Friday September 30 as a prelude to the month-long festivities.
The event drew in one hundred players for the four ball Ambrose event, making up 27 teams registered for the event.
Heidi Guyett, Coonawarra Vignerons Event and Marketing Oficer, said there were a few late drop offs, but was pleased with the turnout.
"The event not only attracts players from the Limestone Coast, but an increasing number of teams from the likes of Victor Harbour, Gawler and interstate," she said.
"It was especially great to see Victorians back in the mix, having missed out on the past two years due to Border closures."
The Coonawarra Golf Day Champion Team title went to sponsors One Forty One Team 2, and was led by David Pick, who produced the winning score of 54.375 and the team took away red champion jackets, caps, golfing goods, Mini-Jumbuk pillows and local wines.
Mr Pick, captain of his team, said the Vignerons had done a sensational job working on the day.
"The hospitality is second to none, and the green are in top condition - a credit to the organisers and Penola Golf Club," he said.
The runner-up team was the Wynns Coonawarra team, of Mike Weatherall, Tim Malone, Sam Davidson and Tyler Hannigan with a combined net score of 55.25.
The DiGiorgio Family Wines Team were defending champions, and matched their previous score of 61 off the stick, missing taking home the title for back-to-back years.
Close behind them was 'The Warriors' with a gross score of 62, with members from around Australia, including Tim McClelland (Beachport Golf Club), Dean Jennings (Ballarat Golf Club), Matthew Hoey (Port Fairy GC) and Tim Fennell (Tin Can Bay Country Club, QLD).
Individual novelty prizes were awarded to golfers, including the Kym Davies on the first and Tony Gleeson (A Grade) and Justin Robbie (B Grade) on the 15th for longest drive.
Deb Redman (A Grade) and Deb Tozer (B Grade) won the same award on their 18th hole.
Nearest pin prizes were awarded to Mick Nesbitt (ninth), Leanne Hawkey and Tyler Hennigan on the 13th , Mike Weatherall on the 16th and Dan Christian (seventh) and the second shot on the 5 th was won by Mary Winsor.
