Naracoorte and Tatiara housing shortages featured in the discussions about the state-wide issue, at the Local Government Association (LGA) bi-monthly meeting in August.
Real estate agents in the South East region say they cannot keep up with the demand for housing and the lack of rental accommodation has reached critical level.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council chief executive officer Trevor Smart's September report stated there were at least 166 allotments ready for building.
Mr Smart said Naracoorte had the land but the availability of builders impacted those wanting to build.
The supply chain issue had been further complicated by COVID-19 and those wanting to build a new home have at least a two-year wait for a builder.
Mr Smart said the Naracoorte Lucindale and Tatiara councils have been working on the issue together as Tatiara has a land and house issue in comparison to Naracoorte which has land available.
One agent in Naracoorte questioned the availability of land in Naracoorte.
Mr Smart responded saying, there were a range of properties available with many being vacant allotments across the township area.
"There have been more recent subdivisions completed including Bates Lane and Bushlarks Drive," he said.
"Land adjacent to Old Caves Road is zoned and appropriate for residential development.
"Most allotments are standard housing size."
Mr Smart believed most of the available allotments would be affordable based on the low unemployment rate in Naracoorte.
Affordability, however, could be challenged by the supply chain issues, inflation, recent and possible rate increases and general cost of living pressures.
Sub-division costings may soon rise if roads and other essential services are included at that stage of development and this could deter investors, creating higher allotment costs further challenging housing affordability.
Mr Smart said rising development costs were one of the more significant challenges plus the expected return on investment in regional areas could be lower and longer term than metropolitan.
"The housing crisis also highlighted employment is strong in the region and low employment figures is a positive," he said.
Building allotments are priced between $90,000 and $138,000 and with the price of building a house it is still a challenge for an average income family.
The Naracoorte Lucindale region has not seen the interstate downward trend in residential housing prices.
Rental costs are continuing to rise with many paying up to and over 33 percent of their income in rent.
The housing crisis has been a positive for caravan parks with people choosing to live there during the working week to remain employed.
Cameron Grundy, from SAL, said, rural real estate prices are holding, even with rate increases, and prices were still at very low levels.
Reports that city dwellers have been buying up land in regional areas since COVID-19, does not seem to be the case in Naracoorte.
Mr Grundy said with an estimated 80 percent of purchasers living within 20 to 30 kilometres of the property purchased.
He said big corporations were not buying up land; it was more the family corporate.
Well located bare land in the area has witnessed values nearing $10,000 per acre with the theme of a lack of available properties to purchase, applying upward pressure on values.
Mr Grundy said he was confident in the future of the region.
Tatiara District Council, in collaboration with Coorong and Naracoorte Lucindale councils, have been granted $112,000 through the LGA's Research and Development Scheme, for a project focussed on "Understanding and addressing the housing shortage in the Tatiara, Southern Mallee, Naracoorte Lucindale, and Coorong Local Government Areas".
SA Greens called for the State Government to back their rent control bill, October 6, as new data revealed prices in Adelaide increased dramatically in September.
Adelaide rental prices were increasing at a faster rate than any other capital city in Australia with an increase of 4.3 percent for houses and 2.6 percent for units.
