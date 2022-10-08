Hat or fascinator you may ask? Whichever you choose, it must suit you and your outfit and be comfortable to wear. Check the weather in advance. If the forecast is rain, long hair up and a hat to cover keeps you stylish all day. Windy forecast, be prepared to find a way to keep your hat on with clips, combs sewn inside, or wear a close-fitting hat. And if the forecast is hot, a brimmed hat will help keep your make-up in place and prevent sunburn.