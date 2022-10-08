Fashions on the Field is a major draw card at race meets around the country. So whether you're dressing to attend or to enter the competition, being a winner can be fun and affordable.
High-end or op shop, you can be a winner on and off the catwalk at a race meeting near you. Fashions on the Field celebrates the age-old tradition of trackside style and modern trends, extravagant millinery and head-to-toe grooming.
The judges will expect you to follow a criterion, so make sure you contact the organisers before you start shopping, or all of your time, expense and effort may not take you past the winning post.
You may be competing with professional Fashions on the Field entrants. Check out what they've worn at previous race meets. Don't copy, be yourself, but watch how they do it.
Fashions on the Field is about fashion but not necessarily the current fashion of the day and not the most expensive.
Former Naracoorte Milliner Jess Marsh entered the Adelaide Cup in an $18-00 dress and a hand made doily hat and won. She went on to enter the Melbourne Cup and win over $10,000 in prizes. Jen said her Millinery hobby began because she couldn't find hats that suited her outfit so she began making her own and the rest is history. She has painted shoes, hats and handbags to make a winning outfit.
Fashion on its own says you know what's en-trend, but style says you know what suits you and are confident to wear it. And this is often the winner's secret weapon.
One entrant made her own dress from upholstery fabric complete with horse pattern and continued the theme through to her fascinator and colour coordinated her shoes and accessories. You don't have to include horses in your outfit but this time it proved to be a winner.
You can also be cleverly coordinated from the op shop and dress vintage. If you are going to adopt the vintage style carry it through with your make up, hair and accessories so you have the total look of the era you're emulating.
Start looking early and gradually build your outfit. Some op shops will put aside what you are looking for and this way you are building a relationship with them for future outfits.
But if that's not for you and you prefer to buy top end, there are plenty of options especially as the race calendar hots up and the consultants will be happy to help you put the whole outfit together.
Hat or fascinator you may ask? Whichever you choose, it must suit you and your outfit and be comfortable to wear. Check the weather in advance. If the forecast is rain, long hair up and a hat to cover keeps you stylish all day. Windy forecast, be prepared to find a way to keep your hat on with clips, combs sewn inside, or wear a close-fitting hat. And if the forecast is hot, a brimmed hat will help keep your make-up in place and prevent sunburn.
Fascinators can look really special but don't just grab a fascinator so you can tick the hat box, it must be a part of the whole style you're aiming for.
Your shoes are as important as any other part of your outfit and while the trend has been nude for quite a while, if you want your shoes coloured to complete your outfit, do it yourself. And if you're going to be walking on lawn with stilettos, buy the clear heel protectors to keep your shoes immaculate for the cat-walk.
Fashions on the Field includes a men's category so it's time to get your outfit ready too. New or vintage, your dad's wardrobe or grandads and op shops have a lot of suits too, or go high end and strut your stuff.
Remember if you are entering the Couples category, co-ordinate, co-ordinate, co-ordinate.
One picture perfect couple had thought out side of the box, her winning partner was her 2-year-old-son.
emember you can hire and/or borrow and if you can't find exactly what you are looking for, it may just be in a wardrobe near you!
Fashions on the Field is about what you wear, but it's also about having fun.
