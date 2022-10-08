Naracoorte Herald

Fashions on the Field celebrates an age old tradition of trackside style and grooming

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 9 2022 - 4:12am, first published October 8 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Entrants at the Murray Bridge Gold Cup Photo Murray Valley Standard

Fashions on the Field is a major draw card at race meets around the country. So whether you're dressing to attend or to enter the competition, being a winner can be fun and affordable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.