Excitement is building for the 158th Naracoorte Show beginning on Friday night, October 14, and continuing on Saturday.
Business owners are encouraged to decorate their windows with show-stopping displays and children are preparing their entries at the library.
Friday night will showcase the skills of local and visiting shearers with the return of the Naracoorte Show Speed Shear.
Winners will take home thousands of dollars of cash and prizes in the intermediate and novice sections.
This year will also feature the inaugural Young Farmers Challenge where teams of four will showcase their ag skills in various tasks including rolling a wool bale, throwing a fleece. A great prize of $800 is up for grabs for the winning team.
Saturday is the main show day with the promise of a great line-up of entertainment including George the Farmer, horticulture demonstrations, dog agility and rock climbing.
The pavilions will be full of local produce and talent including the artwork the school children are preparing at the library.
Children are colouring a picture of George the Farmer as part of the show-themed activities at the library.
"We are also hoping to achieve close to the 1600 competitive entries we received for our 2021 show and fill our Cartwright Pavilion," Naracoorte Show publicity officer Catherine Miller said.
- Details: For more information or to pre-purchase tickets visit https://naracoorteshowgrounds.com.au/naracoorte-show/
