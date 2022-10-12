Discover what's on around Naracoorte

CANDIDATE QUESTIONS
Naracoorte Lucindale Candidates meet for Q&A
Thursday, October 13, candidates running for the Naracoorte Lucindale Council will meet at Naracoorte Town Hall, 7pm, for opportunity for public to ask questions and concern of potential councillors and mayor.
AUTHOR TALKS
ROADTRIP Authors Beyond Books
Thursday October 13, author Tricia Stringer to visit Beyond Words Bookshop, Keith to discuss novel Keeping Up Appearances, 11am, call in to meet her.
Friday October 14, author talk by Mercedes Mercier hosted at Keith's Beyond Words Bookshop, 10:30am, discuss novel White Noise.
COCKTAIL NIGHT
Rotary's RFDS Cocktail Night
Saturday, October 15, Naracoorte Rotary Club is hosting a cocktail event raising money for RFDS at Town Hall, finger-food, music and dancing, 6pm to 11pm, $50pp, free cocktail/mocktail on entry, volunteers welcome, book tickets through EventBrite website.
MAGIC SHOW
Illusionist Cosentino performs
Saturday, October 15, Roadtrip to Mount Gambier's Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre to see international illusionist, Cosentino in tour, Deception, $85.80pp, 7:30pm, no children under 5 years old permitted, purchase tickets through Country Arts SA website.
LIVE SHOW
The Rain Maker
Thursday, October 20, Naracoorte Town Hall to host "The Rain Maker" performance, set in a football club, 6:30pm, more information on performance and booking available at https://bit.ly/rainmaker_naracoorte
ROYAL HIGH TEA
What's Happening at the Homestead?
Sunday, October 23, celebrate the life and legacy of HRH Queen Elizabeth II with a high tea of sweets, savouries and teas, tour of Narracoorte Homestead, a glass of bubbles and stories from the Palace and Balmoral, maximum tickets, bookings essential, $55pp, book through Narracoorte Homestead website.
CELEBRATING COONAWARRA
Coonawarra's Cabernet Celebrations Month
Until Sunday, October 31, Coonawarra celebrates Caberet Month, over 60 free wine tasting events open to visitors, book through https://coonawarra.org/ccc-october-2022/
