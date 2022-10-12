Royal Flying Doctor Service's Dr Amanda Bethell will be the guest speaker at an upcoming cocktail event and fundraiser hosted by Naracoorte Rotary for the community.
The Town Hall is to host Dr Bethell's presentation as a representative of organisation for an fundraiser and charity project for RFDS.
Dr Bethell is a Limestone Coast local and has family ties within the Naracoorte Rotary Club and said she was looking forward to "visiting Naracoorte and speaking at the RFDS Cocktail event".
"I'll be speaking about my work with the RFDS out of Port Augusta, which involves Remote Primary Care and Medical Retrievals as well as coordinating our training program for medical students and Rural Generalists," she said.
"[I'll also] give an overview of the RFDS in SA/NT including our history and working out of Adelaide."
"I've worked for the Royal Flying Doctor Service for nearly 4 years - in 2003-4 in Alice Springs and the past 2 years in Port Augusta and have been recently appointed the Clinical Director of Primary Care."
The cocktail event will combine together a few key moments of Naracoorte's history, including a cocktail dedicated to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, and featured multicultural food and music.
Tickets for the event, for Saturday October 15 are available through Eventbrite for $50pp, with the event doors opening at 6pm.
Rotary Club President Bob Netherton said he hopes to see many members of the community gather for an evening of good company for a good cause.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.