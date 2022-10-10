Data collected in August by the National Skills Commission (NSC) shows 91,000 of 309,000 job advertisements nationally were in regional and rural areas.
The NSC's Skills Priority List identified national shortages across 286 occupations, up from 153 in 2021, with builders, plumbers, electricians, machinery operators and labourers badly needed.
It claims the shortages have put a handbrake on productivity growth and available housing for people seeking regional jobs as there is a two-year wait facing most new build owners.
The claims by the NSC were supported by Elders Real Estate Naracoorte reporting in September 2021 they only had one rental advertised for the entire month.
"Comparatively, in September 2022, we had six," an Elders Real Estate Naracoorte spokesperson said.
"This led to a 341 per cent increase in rental enquiries to our office."
At the time of providing this information, Elders had two properties advertised for rent.
"Regarding sales, we have seen a 100 per cent increase in conducted appraisals for September 2022 compared to September 2021," they said.
"In addition, we have experienced a 58 per cent increase in buyer enquiry for September 2022 compared to September 2021.
At the time of providing the information, we have three residential properties advertised, two rural and six allotment listings.
"As per REISA's June Quarter market update release, Naracoorte's average house price in 2021 was $230,000 compared to $307,500 in 2022.
This is a 33.7 per cent increase in Naracoorte's median house price."
Recruitment difficulties in health care is regularly in the media but, trades, machinery operators and personal services such as aged care and childcare workers were also being affected.
The NSC said the shortages in those skills were biting hard in regional Australia and if left unaddressed threaten to widen the gap between city and country and see regions miss out on valuable opportunities.
"Two thirds of the regional vacancies are for managerial, professional, and qualified trades positions. The impact of the lack of skilled workers makes for stark reading," the NSC reported.
"Now more than ever, Australians moving to the regions can not only benefit from an improved lifestyle with more time and more value but also enjoy a rewarding regionally-based career."
The number of job vacancies recorded could be even higher because many of low-skilled and temporary jobs are not advertised.
