Naracoorte Herald

Regional jobs a third of all jobs nation wide

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
October 10 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residential property demand put stress on the job market

Data collected in August by the National Skills Commission (NSC) shows 91,000 of 309,000 job advertisements nationally were in regional and rural areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.