Naracoorte CoV hosts lunch for TAFE English learners

By Neave Moore
October 11 2022 - 1:30am
Mohammad and Marzia Karimi at the CoV Lunch event. PICTURE by Neave Moore

Naracoorte's Circle of Volunteers (CoV) brought together the ladies, children and friends of multicultural backgrounds who attend TAFE English lessons for a lunch meeting and family day for a day of integration and learning.

