Naracoorte's Circle of Volunteers (CoV) brought together the ladies, children and friends of multicultural backgrounds who attend TAFE English lessons for a lunch meeting and family day for a day of integration and learning.
The guests to the day brought traditional and family favourite dishes to share with the group at Black Cockatoo Bush Camp and learned about wild flowers, wildlife, including kangaroos and the large Zanthorroea (grass tree).
Rhett McDonald, CoV member and Counsellor/Advocate for Survivors of Torture and Trauma Assistance and Rehabilitation Service (STTARS) brought the event together and said he was happy to see such interest from the immigrant community in the day as well as the keen to learn attitude from native-English speaking volunteers.
"We do a lot of one-on-one or one-on-two learning in our TAFE English classes," Mr McDonald said.
"We host two weekly meetings for those who want to learn English, and they are more like a human library where people share stories of themselves, rather than reading they are talking out loud."
CoV member, Venita Bator said the lunch meeting was welcoming to all involved in the program, whether they had experience or were new to Naracoorte, Australia or the English language.
The day [was] a celebration of appreciation for the migrant families embracing our community, their friendship and compassion which brings harmony and diversity," Ms Bator said.
Two classes are held at Naracoorte Public Library weekly, including an after hours lesson on Thursdays from 4:30pm, which has a majority male presence but is welcoming to women as well as a female majority lesson on Thursdays at 10am.
