Naracoorte Herald
Penola hosted SE Veterans Golf round with fine weather

By Max Clifford
October 11 2022 - 5:30am
SE Veteran's latest round was held in Penola. PICTURE File

It was a lovely fine day for golf at Penola, where 64 arrived and as expected the local boys Bill Cheers 37, and Trevor Williams 35, acquitted themselves well.

