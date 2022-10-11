It was a lovely fine day for golf at Penola, where 64 arrived and as expected the local boys Bill Cheers 37, and Trevor Williams 35, acquitted themselves well.
In First Division., Bill was runner up to Robe's Wally Altschwager, who scored a creditable 38 to win narrowly.
Geoff Cameron on 33, was 3rd. counting out new member Russell Lewis, also on 33.
Second Division was won by Trevor on 35 from Alex Juokoff on 29 and Bruce Packer 27.
The NTP's were taken by Bill Cheers, Pete Barras and Kymbo Sutherland, and the Ross Orchard trophy by Richard Neale and Russ Lingham.
An energetic Barry Brook won the Scotch, bringing glee to his fellow travellers.
The ball rundown was to 26 points.
Our next outing is at Beachport on 24th October then Mt Gambier on Nov 7.
"Got the Snake"
