Special Local Roads Program funding for Boddingtons West Road

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 13 2022 - 7:18am, first published October 11 2022 - 7:30am
Mayor Erika Vickery announced the $1m upgrade in her September Mayoral report.

Naracoorte Lucindale Council has been successful in receiving $1M in grant funding through the Special Local Roads Program for the Boddingtons West Road, Cadgee.

