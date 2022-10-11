Naracoorte Lucindale Council has been successful in receiving $1M in grant funding through the Special Local Roads Program for the Boddingtons West Road, Cadgee.
The project was one of six in the Limestone Coast and one of 29 across the State which shared in more than $16.2M of grant funding through the program.
Mayor Erika Vickery OAM highlighted the news in her Mayoral Report to the Council's recent September monthly meeting.
"The Special Local Roads Program is unique to South Australia and essential for providing our State's councils with vital funding for projects that they otherwise may not have the capacity to finance on their own," she said.
"The LGA (Local Government Association of South Australia) advocates annually on behalf of its member councils to ensure the allocation of program funds are directed towards projects where this financial assistance will have the greatest impact."
The upgrade of Boddingtons West Road has been under consideration by Council for some time, including a decision to alter the alignment of the road, and intersection with Riddoch Highway. This will enable the completion of a northern link for heavy vehicles to the NRLE, TEYS, and Wimmera Highway which is approximately 20 km north of Naracoorte.
The project will see a significant upgrade of a relatively small section of Boddingtons West Rd, but will include road widening, reconstruction and realignment, sealing, and changes to the Riddoch Hwy intersection.
CEO Trevor Smart said, "The outcomes of this project will include economic, environmental, and safety aspects including, reducing delays for heavy vehicles; enabling a higher classification of freight movement, assist exports of produce by improving quality of road (cropping, horticulture, etc), reduce road maintenance effort, Improve safety of Riddoch Hwy intersection through stormwater run off improvements, and through realignment, removal of the current steep gradient."
The Special Local Roads Funding Program is built on councils pooling together a portion of their Federal road funding, which is then distributed across the local government sector to deliver more strategic outcomes.
