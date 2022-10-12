South Australia Country Fire Service welcomed the new Chief Officer to the 2022 Reunion, hosted in at the Kowree Naracoorte Football clubrooms, re-launched the CFS Museum website and recognised a large donation to the Limestone Coast town's SA Volunteer Fire Fighters Museum.
The 2022 Reunion event was the first official function attended by CFS Chief Officer, Brett Loughlin after the departure of previous CO Mark Jones at the end of his term in September.
Volunteer Rex Hall, Australian Fire Service Medal recipient (AFSM) and chairperson of the SA Volunteer Fire Fighters Museum was recognised in September for 60 years of service to the CFS and lead the evening welcoming gathered volunteers and employed persons to the reunion.
"About 60 years ago, I attended a volunteer conference in the mid-north (from a brigade in One Tree Hill), some may know Sam Mitchell, he was from Clare, and when I walked in he came over, shook my hand and said 'Welcome to the family'," he said.
"[I found] in time to come that CFS is a huge family, not just in South Australia, but crossing the borders into other states and wherever.
"[At the time] those remarks didn't mean too much to me but a few years later, well about 40 years later, I was fortunate enough to go to America to a volunteer conference, and we walked in and there would've been 1200 of us there and a man walked up to me and said 'Welcome brother' and I think that just highlights to me what CFS is, whether it is staff, volunteers, whatever."
"CFS has always been and I hope it always will be a big family."
Member for MacKillop, Nick McBride also provided a toast to the many years of CFS, the legacy of the organisation and influence and impact volunteers and staff have on their local communities.
Later in the evening's program, Andrew Heidrich received a certificate of recognition for a $5,000 donation from the Neales Flat Brigade (120 kilometres North East of Adelaide) who accepted on the station's behalf.
SA Volunteer Fire Fighters Museum representatives, Allison "Allie" Fraser and Karen Bath hosted the official launch of the new website as the next step of development (Phase 2 of the museum's masterplans) awaits more funding.
