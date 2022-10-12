Naracoorte Herald
Naracoorte hosted 2022 CFS Reunion

By Neave Moore
October 12 2022 - 6:30am
Rex Hall AFSM, CFS CO Brett Loughlin and Vincent Monterola AM AFSM. PICTURE by Neave Moore

South Australia Country Fire Service welcomed the new Chief Officer to the 2022 Reunion, hosted in at the Kowree Naracoorte Football clubrooms, re-launched the CFS Museum website and recognised a large donation to the Limestone Coast town's SA Volunteer Fire Fighters Museum.

