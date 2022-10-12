Lions Australia is celebrating 75 years of service to the communities and Naracoorte's local club has unveiled their contribution to the milestone.
A unique garden of metal sunflowers at the Lions Pioneer Park, stemming from ideas of Lions Shelley Koch, Andrew Hutchison and Graeme Wight.
The garden, downhill from the train display, contains 300 metal flowers, cut and commissioned by Haynes Engineering, then complete through collaboration with the Men's Shed and Naracoorte High School students with painters from within the Lions Club members.
Lions President Malcolm McEachern said he was proud of the achievement and collaboration effort with the greater Naracoorte community.
"Clubs throughout Australia have committed to establishing some form of commemorative garden and it is generally agreed that Naracoorte has produced something unique," he said.
The Sunflower Garden, depicting the "75" for the birthday of Lions Australia will remain at the Pioneer Park until the end of October.
Naracoorte's Lions Club has been serving the community for 58 years and continues to welcome new members to the team of over 40 men and women of all backgrounds.
