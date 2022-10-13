Naracoorte Lucindale Council's upcoming election has brought the return of many re-running councillors as well as new faces to the council, however, the topic of transparency between elected members and community has been popular in the district.
The Naracoorte Herald contacted council candidates on Thursday October 6 with significant questions for the members of our community that may become elected representatives.
The questions covered topics from the Naracoorte North Parklands, expansion and residential development around the townships, progressive changes to Council meetings including livestreaming, recording and location changes from the Naracoorte offices and improved consultation in the community.
Council's candidates for the 2022 Election responded to the following question: What level of development (residential, commercial or environmental) would you support in regards to the Naracoorte North Parklands?
Voting will be carried out by postal votes with ballot papers around October 21 and will close at 5pm on Thursday November 10.
Mayoral candidate Patrick Ross was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
In response to the consultation with the community, I strongly support the preservation of the North Parklands. The survey revealed that people value the open spaces and trails, the natural beauty, the flora and fauna and the tranquility of the parklands.
Councillor candidate Tom Dennis was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
This is a hypothetical question as the state government owns the land and the Council cannot be a developer. However, I have planted stringy bark trees on a number of properties, including my own as habitat for the red tailed black cockatoos and therefore will not support clearing or development of the native stringy bark scrub. I will also not support the sale of the sporting facilities to a private developer. If the parklands do become available for development then any decision made about developing the parklands should be after public consultation is undertaken when all the facts are known.
Before I support or reject any proposals I wish to be part of a full investigation of not just the parklands but all available areas with development potential. This process must be conducted in a way that allows the community to be fully informed, not behind closed doors.
Any future decisions on the North Park Lands on the land use would be reflective of what the majority of the community seek from the pending masterplan. I would support the following:
I have stated my position strongly that I am in full support of Council's recent community consultation, which showed 90% of 400 respondents were against any built development in the Parklands zone. Of the 10% who said 'yes', most qualified their response with comments around houses in selected areas, with native vegetation to be retained. There is general interest in making the area more accessible, enhancing facilities such as signage, seating, etc. and creating experiences in leisure, conservation and education. The main takeaway is that the community wishes to keep this area as public space for future generations, and I feel that any built development would compromise the integrity of the site. Urbanizing the Parklands would 'kill the goose that laid the golden egg' for residents who love living here because of the natural environment.
I am not supportive of development in the North Parklands, I think there are always opportunities for council and the community to work together, to activate spaces such as the North Parklands, in such a way as to provide opportunities for the community to make better use of the area, in whatever form consultation and discussions determine. The Sports centre, and particularly the hockey centre are close to my heart, and I am often to be found exercising and running through the parklands, it's a great space that needs to be preserved. In the long term decisions are required around the harvesting of the pines and how these areas integrate into the long term plan to keep the North Parklands a community space.
Regardless of my thoughts, my role as a Councillor is to advocate the thoughts of the ratepayers/residents and not push any agenda of my own! However my thoughts are not to support native vegetation to be cleared ahead of any residential or commercial development. With cold burning and nurturing by all parties to ensure it is there for generations to come.
Councillor candidate Toby Robinson was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
I am not in support of the unsolicited development proposal that the community has unanimously rejected. I am not in favour of any proposal that does not benefit our community. I am in favour of development and want to see Naracoorte grow, but I will not support bad development that comes at a cost to our community.
Councillor candidate Abigail Goodman was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
Until now there has been some initial plans put up by a developer but as they are not concise and yet to be debated properly I cannot make an informed decision. In that case I have an open mind on future plans for this area but in the meantime nothing should change
Councillor candidate Danielle Moore was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
Councillor candidate Trevor Rayner was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
Councillor candidate Darren Turner was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
[I am interested in supporting] anything that compliments the open space and the outdoors; revegetation, bike tracks, walking trails and extensions to McMillan Road would be a brilliant idea - past the golf course. We need to keep in mind the expansion of the cemetery, future sporting clubs in 100 years time, and we have to think miles ahead.
I am willing to accept the survey results as conducted by council earlier in the year. I voted to retain the parklands in its current state during our regular monthly council meeting which dealt with the matter. I support the current council [2018-22] position.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.