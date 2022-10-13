I am not supportive of development in the North Parklands, I think there are always opportunities for council and the community to work together, to activate spaces such as the North Parklands, in such a way as to provide opportunities for the community to make better use of the area, in whatever form consultation and discussions determine. The Sports centre, and particularly the hockey centre are close to my heart, and I am often to be found exercising and running through the parklands, it's a great space that needs to be preserved. In the long term decisions are required around the harvesting of the pines and how these areas integrate into the long term plan to keep the North Parklands a community space.