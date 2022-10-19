Discover what's on around Naracoorte

LIVE SHOW
The Rain Maker
Thursday, October 20, Naracoorte Town Hall to host "The Rain Maker" performance, set in a football club, 6:30pm, more information on performance and booking available at https://bit.ly/rainmaker_naracoorte
AUTHOR TALK
Mercedes Mercier visits Naracoorte Library
Friday, October 21 - Naracoorte Library hosts "White Noise" thriller/mystery author Mercedes Mercier for Author Talk, free event, contact library for more information.
READY SET GAME
Naracoorte Video Game Club meet
Friday, October 21 - Naracoorte's Uniting Church's Wesley hall hosts the next meet of the NVG from 4pm to 7pm, under 12s from 4-5pm, over 12s from 5-7pm, multiplayer, free food and drinks, gold coin donation or $5 per family.
ROYAL HIGH TEA
What's Happening at the Homestead?
Sunday, October 23, celebrate the life and legacy of HRH Queen Elizabeth II with a high tea of sweets, savouries and teas, tour of Narracoorte Homestead, a glass of bubbles and stories from the Palace and Balmoral, maximum tickets, bookings essential, $55pp, book through Narracoorte Homestead website.
CHILD'S IMAGINATION
Storytime reading at Library
Tuesday, October 25, Lucindale Town Hall, 9.30am-10.30am, children aged three to five are invited for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision is required, book through emailing guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
EXHIBITION OPENS
Naracoorte Art Gallery
Friday, October 28, Through Fauna opens in the main rooms of Naracoorte Art Gallery, featuring work from Meagan Lonsdale and Kelpie Magic; open until December 4, contact Art Gallery for more information.
CELEBRATING COONAWARRA
Coonawarra's Cabernet Celebrations Month
Until Sunday, October 31, Coonawarra celebrates Cabernet Month, over 60 free wine tasting events open to visitors, book through https://coonawarra.org/ccc-october-2022/
Kids Cackle
Hiccup! visits Naracoorte
Tuesday November 1, Hiccup! by Windmill Theatre Co visits Naracoorte Town Hall, kids theatre show, 45 minutes, $25pp, $15 per child, tickets available through Country Arts SA website.
Market fun
Historic Vehicle Club Markets
Saturday, November 12, Sheep's Back Museum complex, 8am-11.30am, market includes local produce, plants, homemade goods, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and more. There will be a sausage sizzle available and the historic vehicle display will be open. New stallholders welcome - for information, contact Daphne 0438 622 143.
EVENT LISTING
What's On
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.