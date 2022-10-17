Five volunteers of Naracoorte Meals on Wheels were were recognised for their many years of outstanding service at the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
Recipients Glenise Bourne has volunteered for 45yrs, Kaye Roberts 40yrs, Jill Bedworth 25yrs, Rosemary Murtagh 20yrs and Marlene Bull 15yrs; a total of 145 years collectively.
Unfortunately, Glenise and Jill were unable to attend.
Meals on Wheels is a not-for-profit volunteer organisation established in South Australia in 1954. Providing hot three-course meals on week days and frozen meals on weekends, Meals on Wheels has helped many people live independently through illness, disability, and injury.
The Naracoorte branch of Meals on Wheels delivers soup, and main course and sweets Monday to Friday, with frozen meals available for weekends and public holidays.
Volunteers assist with delivery between the hours of 11 am and 1.30 pm.
The meals are prepared through the Naracoorte Hospital and can be arranged by calling Marlene on 0418597839. If you would like to find out more about volunteering please contact Sandra on 0414438472
Through the Meals on Wheels deliveries, volunteers provide meals for people unable to unable to shop for themselves and friendship for who are living alone.
