Meals in Wheels providing more than a meal

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 17 2022 - 3:44am, first published 12:30am
Glenise Biurne 45 years, Kaye Roberts 40 years, Jill Bedworth 25 years, Rosemary Murtagh 20 years and Melanie Bull 15 years.

Five volunteers of Naracoorte Meals on Wheels were were recognised for their many years of outstanding service at the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

