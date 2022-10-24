Naracoorte Herald

Change to Act may have affected outcome in some LGAs

By Sheryl Lowe
October 24 2022 - 4:02am
Shadow Minister for Local Government Sam Telfer said he will be starting the conversation about the changes to the Local Government Act that may have influenced reduced numbers of candidates nominating for the November 2022 elections. He is pictured her with Shadow Minister for Regional SA Nicola Centofanti in Port MacDonnell. .Picture Sheryl Lowe

A change to the Local Government (Elections) Act did not allow nominees or the public, access to the names of those seeking office until after the nomination date had closed.

