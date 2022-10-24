A change to the Local Government (Elections) Act did not allow nominees or the public, access to the names of those seeking office until after the nomination date had closed.
Concern expressed by Shadow Minister for Local Government Sam Telfer that the change could affect the nomination process have been realised; with some councils not attracting enough candidates to fill the vacant positions.
Councils in this positions will now face supplementary elections early in the new year.
Shadow Minister for Local Government Sam Telfer said he had concerns when the Act was changed and did not agree with it.
Mr Telfer said he would be encouraging discussion in Parliament about the changes to the Act and the problems facing councils with-out mayoral candidates and with quorum issues.
"We could see who was nominating before, but we couldn't this time," he said.
Several councils in South Australia now face that situation with Robe and Kingston in the South East going to the November polls without a mayoral candidate.
The mayoral position will remain vacant until the supplementary election is held early in 2023.
Kingston District Council chief executive officer Nat Traeger said they still seek answers and advice in relation to having no mayoral candidates in the coming elections and what that would mean for the council.
"The legal advice confirms that the vacancy in the Office of Mayor is not a casual vacancy as the vacancy has arisen by the general election for the office of mayor wholly failing and so the vacancy does not constitute a casual vacancy," Ms Traeger said.
"This means that council cannot appoint an acting mayor until such time as the supplementary election is undertaken."
Kingston council has more nominations than vacancies for the area councillor elections currently being conducted.
If a person was successful in the elections, nominated for mayor and was unsuccessful, they would lose office.
If a person successful in the elections nominates for mayor and was successful, it would mean a casual vacancy in the office of an area councillor.
Changes to the Local Government Act and Local Government (Elections) Act will mean the vacancy can be filled with out a supplementary election. In the case of there being more than one un-successful councillor nominee, a recount of the ballot will determine the person to be elected to that position.
The deputy mayor can be appointed by the council after the elections and may act in the office of the mayor on the basis that the mayor is absent.
Kingston Council will appoint a deputy mayor at the first meeting of the new council on November 29, 2022.
This date is yet to be confirmed. The deputy mayor will have a casting vote in the absence of a mayor.
Other councils affected include the DC Southern Mallee, Coober Pedy and Tumby Bay which did not attracted enough candidates to reach a quorum.
Tumby Bay attracted five candidates which will not fill all the vacancies but will reach a quorum.
Naracoorte Lucindale and Tatiara councils didn't have that problem and have a competitive mayoral race and strong number of candidates vying for the elected member vacancies.
The office of the Minister for Local Government Hon Geoff Brock has been contacted for comment and said, "Following each periodic local government election, the Electoral Commission undertakes a thorough review of the elections, which this time will of course include any impact of relevant changes to the Act over the last four years."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.