Candidates for the Naracoorte Lucindale council elections faced a 200 strong crowd in the Naracoorte Town Hall for a Candidate Question and Answer (Q&A) on Thursday October 14 organised by Mayoral candidate Patrick Ross.
Following a two and a half minute presentation, each candidate answered questions from the floor. as Councillor and Mayoral candidates led the event followed by councillor candidates.
Mayoral candidate Patrick Ross was first to the podium, following the positions from the official ballot paper and was asked about his readiness for the job of mayor following limited experience as an elected member.
"I suppose [the position] is really about leadership, and your ability to take people on the journey and also the ability to deliver outcomes. It really is no different to if I was running for councillor for the first time, but I know ... in any role when I've been a leader, I've been strong and inclusive, work with a team and have a good understanding on all team members. The need for change is very evident, I will refresh the leadership," Mr Ross said.
Incumbent mayor Erika Vickery was asked what the role of mayor involved, with particular emphasis on the past 12 months.
"I always put Naracoorte and Lucindale Council first; that is my priority in everything I do. I have been honoured and respected by my peers to be president of the LCLGA. I have been on some committees that are not directly to do with NLC ... I have been put onto some of the boards, including Country Arts SA and am a Board member of the RDALC in my own right but with local government background. I am on the Migrant Resource Centre board in Adelaide (attended through Zoom or phone call). Every week is slightly different, but I would say that I have something to do with Council every single day," Mrs Vickery said.
Returning candidate for Naracoorte Lucindale Council, Ken Banning was asked about his perseverance in running despite falling short of enough votes for the same position in 2018.
"[I think the reason I didn't get in last election was because] not enough people voted for me. I want to be a part of a new council that recognises the importance of the road network to the prosperity and well-being of the whole community ... arguably the most important piece of infrastructure the council has responsibility for and deserves to be funded accordingly," Mr Banning said.
Candidate Andrew "Crash" Downward mentioned the preservation and support of Naracoorte's creek and was asked to elaborate on his goals to see it become something "the community can be proud of".
"For a long time I've looked at the creek and it's been neglected, and having lived in Strathalbyn, [I know what 'could be'] in our area, as these town with waterways have great care and parklands around them. I am hoping that along with interested community members, we can work to develop that space into something to be proud of as a feature of Naracoorte," Mr Downward said.
Re-running councillor Damien Ross was asked about the well-informed nature behind being a councillor and expressed his interest in open communication as well as developments to the hospital and health services.
"I have and I will continue to provide my support to those councillors requiring assistance. I am championing and pushing forward a completed mini-masterplan of our community health services, basically following a similar example of how the CT Scan (Hospital) project evolved. [I want to] look to the community for input and what they seek in priority for health structure examples, being Moreton Bay House Aged Care and converting the double rooms to single [and] upgrading hospital wards," Mr McGuire said.
As part of her candidate campaign, Julie Earl advocated for the protection and preservation of the Naracoorte North Parklands, and was asked if the expansion of the town was limited and if it was a necessity or council idea.
"I wanted to speak about organic and sustainable growth. If we grow to quickly and having massive housing developments with no supportive infrastructure like childcare, health and education, it can be a big problem. So I am in favour of the town growing into areas that can be rezoned as needed. We have at least 160 housing blocks available in the township as well as numerous rural blocks available if needed. I feel like we don't want to double our population and we need to walk a careful path between keeping the town the same forever or over-developing," Mrs Earl said.
Candidate Peter Ireland pushed for accessible roads for buses and emergency vehicles to all areas in the region, and was asked to follow up with his opinion on the same access for farm businesses.
"First priority will be where we live, but as a farmer, I feel [secure knowing] there is an easy access [at the back of my property]. There is a lot of importance in [accessibility] and I hate the thought that someone could have an accident on their property and not have an ambulance be able to get to them."
Candidate Toby Robinson pushed for development for the Naracoorte and Lucindale airports following rising necessity for RFDS transfers (200 calls a year) and was asked about his position on the development of the Naracoorte North Parklands.
"I'd ask a few serious questions before making a decision on that, the first one being asking what the land tenure is on that ... there would be hurdles to have the space [considered for development]. I do believe the pine trees ... are to be [eventually] harvested, but in regards to the native land, why clear something where everything around it has been cleared? We also have to consider who will be financing the development," Mr Robinson said.
Lucindale's Abigail Goodman is another candidate at the election, and was asked to elaborate on her push for improved technologies and renewable energy.
"I think in my experience, the internet isn't great in a lot of areas, and trying to run a business from home can be hard. I think renewable energy can be increasingly important in the mix and so how can council support and engage with that in a way that is on the front foot and is advantageous to the community," Ms Goodman said.
David Hood was welcomed as a proxy for Peter "Huck" Shepherd and introduced the candidate to the audience for the first time as Mr Shepherd was unavailable at the September meeting.
Candidate Danielle Moore was asked about education issues in towns as students catch three buses outside of the district to attend primary and secondary schools despite opportunities within Naracoorte.
"This should be more of a concern within council. It is upwards of 150 kids that leave town, and as a mother myself, I will never push on to others where the should school their children but I have spoken with teachers around town and morale is quite low and they are under an extreme amount of pressure in that space, so what can council do to help that? It is a part of the advocacy role [for state and federal support]," Ms Moore said.
Re-running councillor, Trevor Rayner was asked to pinpoint how he would change work practices within the Naracoorte Lucindale Council and he focused on the repair and state of roads within the district.
Mr Rayner said that he questioned the efficiency of council operated machinery working on upgrading roads.
Candidate Darren Turner was asked about the missing representation from when Naracoorte Lucindale Council worked with wards and his opinions on how a council would become well-informed with the entire electorate.
"In the short term you have, in this election, the option of many councillors from different regional locations, I think there is very good representation from communities outside of Naracoorte. I think this council should take on the conversation of how to best represent a community," Mr Turner said.
Ending the Q&A Forum, re-running councillor Cameron Grundy was asked about the importance of local council compared with state and federal elections.
"Probably, the fact that everyone is here tonight and is invested in what is going to happen in the upcoming election demonstrates that everyone is the closest to the local government. To that extent, the state and federal government is a bit more removed," Mr Grundy said.
The first forum in September was arranged by Council and was held on September 28, this event was not associated and was organised independent of the original "Meet The Candidates" forum.
Apologies were given on behalf of candidates Derek James, Monique Crossling and Craig McGuire as well as Mr Shepherd, despite his sending a representative.
