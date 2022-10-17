Naracoorte Herald

The return of the speed shear attracted record entries

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 17 2022 - 4:34am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trio Mitchell Kemp, Montana Gacnan and Zachary Pietsch gave the Naracoorte Show the thumbs up as they enjoyed the thrill of the Sizzler side show ride.

It was thumbs up for the Naracoorte Show on Saturday October 15. Record numbers entered the speed shear competitions on Friday night and a record crowd turned out to support them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.