It was thumbs up for the Naracoorte Show on Saturday October 15. Record numbers entered the speed shear competitions on Friday night and a record crowd turned out to support them.
Publicity Officer Catherine Miller said this year's Naracoorte Show resulted in record numbers through the gate. Over 3200 people across the 2 days, is the best show organisers can remember.
A show was held last year but there were still many restrictions due to Covid-19 but organisers were still pleased that about 2500 people attended.
The Speed Shear was held for the first time in six years this year and drew a bumper crowd of over 600 to watch the ninety-nine entrants on the Friday night.
"Devan Taika took out top honours shearing a cross-bred lamb in 20 seconds. In the top 6 place getters there was only 1.9 seconds between them which added to the excitement of the event."
Entries in the cakes and produce section were impressive and organisers said there was huge number of entries in the egg division. The judges were scrambling to decide on the place-getters with such strong competition.
Sideshow alley was full most of the day with rides and games attracting all ages and there were long lines of people waiting to enjoy what was on offer at the food outlets.
The Young Farmers contest was held for the first time and will most likely be included next year. In addition to performing farming skills, entrants had to eat a dry weetbix and drink an iced coffee.
Ms Miller said the organisers could not have done it without the sponsors and this year's show set another record with a most sponsorship from local businesses. they can recall.
The Apex Train provided a bird's eye view of the event for a small donation.
Several of the Naracoorte Lucindale candidates for the November council elections mingled with the crowd while others set up their stalls amongst the contributors.
Children played with trucks and graders in the sand pit and the poultry and pigeon pavilion was a popular attraction for all ages.
