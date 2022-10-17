Naracoorte Herald

A small country town, family secrets and time capsule

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 17 2022 - 3:03am, first published 12:04am
Kaye Polniak with author Tricia Stringer at the Author Talk in Naracoorte Picture Sheryl Lowe

Bestselling South Australian Author Tricia Stringer explained what ideas inspire her books and how she developed the story line for her latest publication 'Keeping up Appearances', when she appeared at the Naracoorte library's author event on Thursday, October 13.

SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

