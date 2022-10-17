Bestselling South Australian Author Tricia Stringer explained what ideas inspire her books and how she developed the story line for her latest publication 'Keeping up Appearances', when she appeared at the Naracoorte library's author event on Thursday, October 13.
Keeping up Appearances is set in a small country town and could be anywhere, she said.
"As tensions simmer in a small country town, three women are going to need more than CWA sausage rolls and a can-do community spirit to put things right."
Ms Stringer has published seven rural novels, three fictional sagas, five general fiction and numerous other publications.
Her books are usually set in rural South Australia which, some of her readers at the event said, makes her stories relatable reading for them..
Her latest novel is full of practical wisdom, dry humour and female friendship that shows honesty is usually the best policy, as she unravels the lives of a single mother, a wealthy farmer's wife and her sister-in-law.
All is about to be revealed with the discovery of a time-capsule to be opened at a function in the small fictional town. This will be a lesson in being careful what you write!
Ms Stringer said her career as an author was a natural progression.
As a teacher she realised there were no children's books about Wallaroo where she was living, so she began writing stories relating to the area and from there, her writing developed into a successful career.
She said she takes part in a course or a workshop every year to make sure she keeps learning about her craft.
