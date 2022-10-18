Candidates for the Naracoorte Lucindale council elections faced a full house in the Naracoorte Town Hall for Question and Answer (Q&A) on Thursday October 14, organised by mayoral candidate Patrick Ross.
Concerns raised by the new and returning candidates included the North Parklands, roads, efficiencies, education, wards, the Naracoorte Creek and leadership.
Following a two and a half minute presentation, each candidate answered questions from the floor.
Mayoral candidates Patrick Ross and Mayor Erika Vickery were asked about their council experience and how that equipped them for the role of mayor.
Mr Ross said his lack of council experience was not an issue. It was about having leadership skills and being focused on results.
Mayor Vickery emphasised her focus is always on Naracoorte Lucindale Council and her additional leadership roles were always about seeking the best outcomes for the local community.
Ken Banning said he wants a new council and the wants to work with them, Andrew Downard and Peter Shepherd both showed concerns about the Naracoorte Creek.
Julie Earl advocated for the protection and preservation of the Naracoorte North Parklands, but wants organic and sustainable growth with infrastructure considered in decision making. Peter Ireland said he wants accessible roads for buses and emergency vehicles to all areas in the region, including farm businesses.
Toby Robinson wants the Naracoorte and Lucindale airport upgraded following rising necessity for Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) to almost 200 calls per year.
Abigail Goodman said she wants to see work done on improved technologies and renewable energy and Danielle Moore focused on education availability, referring to 150 students who leave town each day for schools outside of Naracoorte and wants a hub for people to access information from.
Trevor Rayner said that he questioned the efficiency of council operated machinery working on upgrading roads and wanted a more efficient council.
Darren Turner said in this election, there are councillors from different regional locations, "I think there is very good representation from communities outside of Naracoorte."
Cameron Grundy said, "Probably, the fact that everyone is here tonight and is invested in what is going to happen in the upcoming election demonstrates that everyone is the closest to their local government. To that extent, the state and federal government is a bit more removed," Mr Grundy said.
Derek James, Monique Crossling, Craig McGuire and Mr Shepherd, were apologies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.