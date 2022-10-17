Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Speed shearing returned to Naracoorte Show

NM
By Neave Moore
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:02am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Open Round winners, Jovan Taiki, Rae Hokianga, Kevin Kinita, Tiare Tipu and Ben Boyle. PICTURE Supplied

Naracoorte's show society returned the Speed Shear to the show itinerary after a six year break, with new local records and winners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.