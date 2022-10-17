Naracoorte's show society returned the Speed Shear to the show itinerary after a six year break, with new local records and winners.
In front of a crowd of 600 people, 97 registered speed shearers took to their benches to take on each other for the 2022 titles in the Novice, Intermediate and Open categories.
In the Open rounds, Jovan Taiki took first place, completing his sheep shear in exactly 20.00 seconds.
Rae Hokianga and Kevin Kinita both completed the speed shear in 21.80 seconds, and a second round was played as a tie-breaker, with the former completing their second shear in 19.36 seconds and the latter coming in third with 24.03 seconds.
Tiare Tipu in fourth with 21.93 seconds and fifth place went to Ben Boyle who completed the task in exactly 22 seconds.
In the Intermediate category, the top five contestants were Keegan Moore (26.30 seconds), Pat Makiere (27.22 seconds), Kahu Grant (27.54 seconds), Jacob Cook (28.46 seconds) and Mahaki Rogers (29.71 seconds).
The novice category recognised the podium winners, with Cullen Stephens taking third place, completing the speed shear in 1 minute and 2.30 seconds, Brooklyn Broadbent took second place in 57.33 seconds and first place being awarded to Ngatokorua Waitere for winning with 36.95 seconds.
Shannon Donaghue, speed shearer convenor congratulated all participants in the speed shear competition.
"Another thankyou everyone else coming a long and making it our biggest speed shear yet," she said.
"See you all next year."
