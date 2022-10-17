Naracoorte Herald

Naracoorte Library hosts football team uniform design activities

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 18 2022 - 3:29am, first published October 17 2022 - 7:00pm
School holiday Rainmaker themed activities were very popular with these young artists. L-R Fred, Harry, Matilda, Celia, Charles, George

School holiday activities at the Naracoorte Library were popular with children having the opportunity to design their own Football Team Uniform in the lead up to the Rainmaker being performed at the Library on Thursday October 20.

