School holiday activities at the Naracoorte Library were popular with children having the opportunity to design their own Football Team Uniform in the lead up to the Rainmaker being performed at the Library on Thursday October 20.
The Rainmaker follows a young man's dream for an AFL football career which takes a sudden and unexpected turn when his mother becomes ill and he must take on the family responsibilities. His reality is far different from the dreams he had, and the impact on his mental health is something he has to struggle with.
The children coloured in a poster of a football club uniform with what ever colours and designs they would like to see on their favourite team. Essendon seemed to be a favourite but some were multi coloured.
Some of the holiday makers had travelled from Lucindale for their holiday excursion.
Set in a football club, The Rainmaker depicts the struggle of two young players and their coach. It portrays broken dreams, responsibilities and bullying. Counselling helps one of the young boys recover his self-esteem, mental health and identity.
The performance also studies the pressure on the football coach to make the team a winning team.
The performance will be followed by a Question and Answer (Q and A) with the audience and performers. A mental health professional will be available.
The performance is a multi- platform performance arts project designed to educate youth audiences around a range if themes that are impacting youth mental health today and his suitable for children 12 years and up.
