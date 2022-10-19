Naracoote's Rotary Club hosted a cocktail night on Saturday October 15 to celebrate local foreign cuisine and raise money for the state's Royal Flying Doctor Service through a charity auction, raffle and drink sales.
The event welcomed the community through ticket pre-sales and door sales, and raised over $4000 for RFDS after calculating the costs of venue hire, food and alcohol purchases as well as other costs.
RFDS's Dr Amanda Bethell spoke on her experiences and the work completed by RFDS Central Operations between South Australia and the Northern Territory.
"The RFDS relies on fundraising and donations to meet the shortfall in its operation funding and to finance capital-raising for replacement of its aircraft and medical equipment," she said.
Rotarian Murray Burdett led the project with the collaboration of club secretary Lis Champion and other Rotarians said that despite low early-booking numbers, a good crowd turned up and had a good night.
"I think I now have or know of all income and expenses and if I am right we have made over $4500 profit for the RFDS," he said.
"Many generous donations helped us reach this figure."
Rotarian Lis Champion said the club thanked the generous donors approach for the event.
Naracoorte Rotary club members have expressed an interest in running a similar event again in the future.
