Naracoorte Rotary raises $4,000 for RFDS

By Sheryl Lowe and Neave Moore
Updated October 24 2022 - 11:12am, first published October 19 2022 - 4:30am
Lou Riley, Emmi Wilson, Lisa Riley and Sarah Edwards-Wilson PICTURE Sheryl Lowe

Naracoote's Rotary Club hosted a cocktail night on Saturday October 15 to celebrate local foreign cuisine and raise money for the state's Royal Flying Doctor Service through a charity auction, raffle and drink sales.

