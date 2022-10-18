The Lions Medical Research Foundation of South Australia has placed a focus on skin cancer awareness this October, and will be hosting a free screening on the weekend of October 29 and 30 in Naracoorte Town Square.
This appearance, as part of the Lion's Health and Awareness Project is a part of a South Australia and Northern Territory coverage design was founded by the SA Medical Research Foundation with the support of the Australian Rare Earths organisation.
The project has screened over 120,000 people to date, with an average of 22 per cent referral rate.
Naracoorte Lions president, Malcolm McEachern said that the free clinic screening will provide the Naracoorte and extended community with a opportunity to check their safety from skin cancer.
"It is important that people know it is happening locally so they have the chance," he said.
"Any one believed to have an area of skin that requires further investigation will be handed a sheet with an indication of the area of concern shown on the skeletal drawing.
"On the reverse side of the sheet are notes indication that the person being examined needs to contact their nominated GP for urgent follow up."
Strict protocols surrounding the free screening will not allow formal prognosis or diagnosis to be offered to the client, however, any concerning or noted cases will be referred to further inquiry.
All screeners have a professional backgrounds in health and more information can be found by visiting www.lmrfsa.org.au.
The screening will be open from 9am to 3:30pm each day on the weekend and appointment booking are available through contacting Lion Neil Jones on 0457 265 935.
