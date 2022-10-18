Naracoorte Lucindale Council's upcoming election has brought the return of many re-running councillors as well as new faces to the council, however, the topic of transparency between elected members and community has been popular in the district.
The Naracoorte Herald contacted council candidates on Thursday October 6 with significant questions for the members of our community that may become elected representatives.
The questions covered topics from the Naracoorte North Parklands, expansion and residential development around the townships, progressive changes to Council meetings including livestreaming, recording and location changes from the Naracoorte offices and improved consultation in the community.
Council's candidates for the 2022 Election responded to the following question: As Naracoorte expands commercially and residentially, where would you like to see more development?
This question was phrased as an extension to the first one about the North Parklands.
Voting will be carried out by postal votes with ballot papers around October 21 and will close at 5pm on Thursday November 10.
Mayoral candidate Patrick Ross was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
Future development in Naracoorte in the appropriate places is vital and I am committed to ensuring our township grows sustainably. Naracoorte currently has a number of parcels of land within the Neighbourhood zone (formally Residential zone) of Naracoorte available for development, or have been developed ready for purchase or building. Current and future land available equates to approximately 169 vacant parcels of land. Over the last three years an average of 24 homes within the township of Naracoorte have been built each year.
Councillor candidate Tom Dennis was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
I believe that all Councils are able to rezone land for either commercial or residential use. Naracoorte could expand in a number of directions. Commercial development should be kept together keeping transport and industrial noise apart from residential areas. Expansion for residential housing should be as the need arises and suit existing infrastructure. (sewerage drainage etc)
My answer to this is in my response to question 1:
"Before I support or reject any proposals I wish to be part of a full investigation of not just the parklands but all available areas with development potential. This process must be conducted in a way that allows the community to be fully informed, not behind closed doors."
Council meeting held 23/08/2022 highlighted the following land suitable for future development:
This would be in addition to the existing land available:
Development could also occur naturally in time as existing smaller older homes on large blocks are demolished and subdivided. Retention of open spaces within the township (e.g., Janz Street) become important if the land on which future homes are constructed on become smaller.
Naracoorte's township zone fans out from the CBD in all directions, and there are approx. 160 vacant blocks available within the current boundaries, as well as numerous rural living blocks. The western side has been developed as an industrial zone and can keep on expanding. Council has invested significantly in new roadways to allow for B-double truck access to these new sites. Within the CBD there are vacant premises available for commercial and retail businesses, and new constructions are creating vacancies in existing premises. There is land adjoining the township, from the north east around to the south with a variety of suitable soil types, currently zoned primary production, that could be rezoned as demand increases.
Development is best driven by the private sector as and when the need arises. Naracoorte has many existing areas that can be reconstituted for a new use and council ultimately has the role of providing both existing and new zoning areas for Residential, Industrial and commercial in line with the development plan.
The Industrial area to the West of Naracoorte I would like explored as an option to expansion for commercial property.
Given I have not been involved in the Council previously, I have not been privy to zoning for residential purposes.
Councillor candidate Toby Robinson was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
As of 2nd August 2022, council held a briefing session in regards to the North Parklands and discussed current land that is available. There is approximately 169 blocks of land within the neighbourhood zone available for development. Over the past 3 years there has been an average of 24 homes built within the Naracoorte township each year. Current land availability can be found at Bushlark Drive, Continuation of Bates Lane, Continuation of Jersey, Illawarra & Guernsey St, land adjacent to Kaczmarek scrub off Cedar Av and a few other locations.
Councillor candidate Abigail Goodman was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
Naracoorte is in a unique position as it sits between two flood plains
Developing housing on these flood plains will have its problems, flooding from the creek, soils that are prone to water logging and are poor soils for residential development as they are bay of biscay soils and are prone to cracking. That only leaves the hilly(sandy) part of Naracoorte especially for housing where as for commercial development these clay soil are less of a problem.
Councillor candidate Danielle Moore was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
Councillor candidate Trevor Rayner was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
Councillor candidate Darren Turner was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
There are still 164 blocks available in Naracoorte area, and there is more space going out Cedar Avenue's extension, and that is potentially for sale now. There is also Bushlark Drive which has buildings going up. You also have the new land for sale and developing out the back of Arthur Street, up on the hills up the back. There is still room for development if they want to build there but there is also Premier Driveway, out near the showgrounds. There is still plenty of space for expansion besides relying on disturbing the parklands.
Future Naracoorte expansion plans should take place where the topography best suits infrastructure. Well drained rising land which is conducive to favourable building conditions including storm water and septic gravity requirements without pumps along with sub soil conditions which are stable such as sand or limestone offering a sound foundation base for building structural soundness and reduced road maintenance requirements would be ideal.
There are many areas which fit the broad criteria that are privately owned and can be purchased by any developer.
