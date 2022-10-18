Naracoorte's township zone fans out from the CBD in all directions, and there are approx. 160 vacant blocks available within the current boundaries, as well as numerous rural living blocks. The western side has been developed as an industrial zone and can keep on expanding. Council has invested significantly in new roadways to allow for B-double truck access to these new sites. Within the CBD there are vacant premises available for commercial and retail businesses, and new constructions are creating vacancies in existing premises. There is land adjoining the township, from the north east around to the south with a variety of suitable soil types, currently zoned primary production, that could be rezoned as demand increases.