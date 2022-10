There are still 164 blocks available in Naracoorte area, and there is more space going out Cedar Avenue's extension, and that is potentially for sale now. There is also Bushlark Drive which has buildings going up. You also have the new land for sale and developing out the back of Arthur Street, up on the hills up the back. There is still room for development if they want to build there but there is also Premier Driveway, out near the showgrounds. There is still plenty of space for expansion besides relying on disturbing the parklands.