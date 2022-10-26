Naracoorte Herald

Meet a local, 'we know how important the RFDS is.'

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
October 26 2022 - 1:30am
Sharon and Phil Clothier attending the Naracoorte Rotary Club Fundraiser for the RFDS on Saturday October 15 in the Naracoorte Town Hall.

Everyone living in regional South Australia knows they may, at some stage in their life, be on a flight with the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) to access emergency medical attention.

