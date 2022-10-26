Everyone living in regional South Australia knows they may, at some stage in their life, be on a flight with the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) to access emergency medical attention.
That flight came for Stewart Range farmer Phil Clothier 19 years ago when, at the age of 49, he had a heart attack.
He needed the RFDS again more recently on May 6 when he had a stroke.
So not once, but twice, Mr Clothier says he is very grateful for the RFDS.
He recalls the day of his stroke.
"I was sitting at the kitchen table after being out on the farm in the morning and realised something wasn't right," he said.
"I'd had no prior symptoms that I can remember.
"I reached out to pick up a cup of tea off the table and couldn't do it.
"Sharon, my wife, wasn't home and I knew I couldn't do anything myself so, I just sat there, waiting.
"I was home alone and couldn't use the phone so I just had to sit there on the chair."
Mr Clothier said a phone call with his son Jason at about 1pm helped to work out the time frame of the day and helped determined what time he may have had the stroke.
"I was okay then, my son said, he didn't suspect that anything was abnormal at the time of the phone call," he said.
"My son Aaron tried to call me at about 2pm and couldn't reach me so we believe the stroke must have been between 1pm and 2pm.
"My wife got home about 4pm and by my estimation, I'd been sitting there about an hour or two.
"The timing is important; stroke patients must be given the appropriate medication in a specific time frame to reduce possible effects."
Mrs Clothier picks up the story.
"I walked in the door and he was just sitting there and he said, you're not going anywhere," she said.
"I said, why would I, I just got home?
"Then I walked around and looked at him (Phil) and I knew there was something wrong."
After calling the Naracoorte hospital, Mrs Clothier called the ambulance because her husband couldn't walk and she couldn't get him to the car.
Mr Clothier was taken to the Naracoorte Hospital for a CT scan leaving Naracoorte at 7.15pm for the Mt Gambier Hospital where the RFDS was collecting another patient.
The RFDS left Mt Gambier Hospital with Mr CLothier on board.
"The timing was just right, to have the RFDS already in the area really worked in my favour," he said.
Mr Clothier was in Flinders Hospital for a month for rehabilitation as an in-patient and then had six weeks of rehabilitation in Adelaide as an outpatient with trips home to the farm in between treatment.
This was followed by weekly rehabilitation in Mt Gambier but that has now stopped due to a lack of funding for the program.
"I walk three kilometres a day and try to be pro-active in my recovery, but it's frustrating."
Mr Clothier said he has some vision loss too.
Their son Aaron and daughter-in-law Sally now manage the farm but Mrs Clothier has learned new skills too.
She managed the cows during calving and demolished a shed by herself.
"It was probably a bit dangerous but I did it."
"I also know how to connect up an electric fence," she said laughing.
Research shows, when a member of a family has a stroke, it affects the whole family because the person can't do everything they used to and you have to find a new normal.
This can be frustrating for the partner and family members as well as the person who had the stroke, and this has been Phil and Sharon's experience.
Mrs Clothier said, the effects of the stroke on her husband, have an emotional effect on both of them.
Mr Clothier said his thinking is slower and he feels useless because he can't do everything he could before the stroke.
"I can't do the farm work anymore, can't do the physical work. I know what I need to do, just can't make my body do it."
Mr Clothier said he does struggle with the effects of the stroke but was grateful for the progress he has made and he realises he was more fortunate than some stroke patients who have more severe and lasting effects.
"Friends made their unit in Adelaide available to us while I had rehabilitation, and that made a big difference. The kindness people showed us helped a great deal," he said.
"We had fantastic support from family and friends."
The couple's son Jason had his first flight in the RFDS on his first day of life and their daughter-in-law Sally was flown to Adelaide for treatment by the RFDS six and a half years ago, so "we always support the RFDS, because we know how important it is," they said.
Mrs Clothier said they now lived on a smaller farm which she can manage reasonably well, and if she can't do something, she calls one of their sons to help.
I've been down the back paddock spraying thistles today," she said,
"On the little four-wheeler with my 50 litres of spray."
"And she looked after the cows during calving," Mr Clothier said.
They are both hopeful Phil's recovery will continue and are arranging a gym membership to help with rehabilitation.
The RFDS planes are not government funded so fundraising events are essential to provide the planes and keep them in the air when needed. Naracoorte RFDS flights have increased to an average of 200 a year.
The Stroke Foundation says 'think fast, act fast. The acronym is F.A S T. - Face - check their face has it dropped? Arms - can they lift their arms? Speech - is their speech slurred, can they understand you? Time - is critical - if you see any of these signs call 000.
