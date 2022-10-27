Naracoorte Herald

Garage Sale trail made easy in its 11th year

By Sheryl Lowe
October 27 2022 - 1:30am
Andrew and Daz are the originators of the Garage Sale Trail and said, "Our purpose has always been to shine a spotlight on reuse and the need to preserve mother nature's precious finite resources by extending the life of the stuff we buy." Picture Garage Sale Trail page

The biggest nation wide Garage Sale Festival is heading to Naracoorte and Lucindale in November and sellers and shoppers will have two weekends to find a bargain or make some dollars.

