The biggest nation wide Garage Sale Festival is heading to Naracoorte and Lucindale in November and sellers and shoppers will have two weekends to find a bargain or make some dollars.
Described as the biggest community event nation wide and a chance to declutter or re-clutter depending on whether you are a seller or a buyer.
Which-ever you are, it's a great weekend to be out and about bargain hunting.
Put November 12-13 and 19-20 in your diary now and if you want to be a seller, get in touch with your council and take advantage of the information pack..
The best part of this garage sale is, it is all made easy for you with free sales tips and promotional resources.
It 's free to register, there's touch free Paypal or GR code payments, and you benefit from the local and nationwide promotions.
Over these two weekends, landfill is reduced and 'stuff' gets a second life even if you don't want it any more - someone else does.
Garage Sale Trail began with two young men from Bondi and a snap decision to include a secondhand sale at an event they were involved in, which changed everything they say.
"With a tagline 'Don't dump It. Sell it' and a target of 30 garage sales on the day, Garage Sale Trail was born! That first year there were 130 sales in Bondi alone."
Eleven years later, 100 councils across the country support the Garage Sale Trail; last year there was, 10,000 garage sales both online and in communities across Australia.
An estimated 200,000 people hit the streets and their Internet browsers, with over 3 million pre-loved items set free from cupboards, sheds and garages.
The event has won many environmental awards and has been adopted by the UK government.
Register to download a free pack of promotional goodies to use at www.garagesaletrail.com.au or https://www.garagesaletrail.com.au/NaracoorteLucindale
