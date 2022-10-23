Naracoorte Herald

The people you vote for will be spending your money.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
October 23 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Formal Council meetings are held in Chambers and this is where decisions are made if elected members are informed and prepared for discussion about the projects and the financial impacts their decisions make.

Local Government operates on several different layers and it is often confusing to the ratepayer who is in charge. Is the mayor in charge, or is it the chief executive officer? The Local Government Act indicates it is neither.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.