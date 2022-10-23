Local Government operates on several different layers and it is often confusing to the ratepayer who is in charge. Is the mayor in charge, or is it the chief executive officer? The Local Government Act indicates it is neither.
The CEO manages the staff and they research and plan a variety of projects. They then make recommendations to the CEO and these recommendations are presented to the elected members (council) for a decision.
The role of the elected member is described in the Local Government Act S59, which is to assess and improve efficiencies in resource allocation, expenditure and activities. The role of an elected member includes participating in discussions and/or decisions that seek any efficiencies.
Through the Annual Budget Process, Strategic and Asset Management Committee and formal meetings, elected members can ask questions and/or seek information from the administration and ask for reports to be brought back to the council to see how the administration operates and recommendations are reached.
The council can increase budget allocations for specific projects or maintenance programs at this stage.
A majority vote of elected members is required through a council motion to seek information, increase resource allocation and or change of practices.
As the community receives their ballot papers in the mail, the council they elect will be asked to conduct these practices using ratepayer's money.
Naracoorte Lucindale CEO Trevor Smart said, "as part of our normal Council Administration approach, we continually assess ways to improve our processes, approach etc., to deliver better outcomes. This includes construction and maintenance of our important road network."
According to the Local Government Act, the elected members decide on your rates and how they are spent.
However, they must be aware this is the case, or they may be just accepting the recommendations presented to them.
The administration staff may be qualified to make these recommendations, but the elected members are responsible for assessing efficiencies in council projects.
Elected members are paid with rate payers money, they are in public service which should mean a higher degree of accountability. They do not come from a position of power and authority, they are public servants.
The mayor has a deciding vote if a motion doesn't achieve a majority vote.
